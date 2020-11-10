Reason Why Sikkim Is A Popular Tourist Destination in 2020

Everyone loves to visit a place that is full of mystery and fascination! If you desire to escape from your busy life, you need to explore the beauty of nature. Amongst others, Sikkim is one of the fascinating places in the Northern-east part of the country! Sikkim is a place where you can explore untouched beauty, rich culture, different cuisines, and more. It is one of the paramount destinations for travelers that one should visit once in their lifetime!

Travelers can enjoy different things right from trekking, cycling, mountain bike riding, spirituals, and more. Sikkim is the best destination for adventure lovers where you can enjoy trekking and jeep safaris! The paradise of the Himalayan range has grabbed the attention of travelers who want to explore adventure activities.

With its hefty mountains, emerald valleys, snow capped mountains, beautiful lakes, and more, everyone falls in love with the sightseeing of Sikkim! If you are ready to visit this state, you need to choose the right and customized tour packages that help you to enjoy to the fullest. Get more information about the Sikkim tour packages esikkimtourism.in right here!

Reason why everyone loves to visit Sikkim!

The following are the most compelling reasons that make you pack your travel bags to visit Sikkim! Go through the following reasons and discover the reasons why it is considered the best tourist stoppage!

Diverse Wildlife!

Sikkim has the utmost 50% of forest covers and blessed with different fauna and flora! It is a place where you can explore endangered species of birds, red panda, and more. It paves a great way for the wildlife photographer to take photographs. When you visit this state, you all love to see different plants and animals. Without a doubt, Sikkim deserves the best tourist destination in India.

The Land of mystery and snow capped Mountains

It is a known fact that Sikkim is a land of snow capped mountains that makes you have fun in the white snow. And also, mountaineers love to spend more time here and take photographs in the white snow. If you want to scream out with a louder voice by admiring the loveliness of snow-capped mountains, Sikkim is one of the best destinations! If you want to reach the top of the peak, it is time to visit Kangchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak!

A heaven for Trekkers And Mountaineers

Apart from diverse wildlife and snow-capped mountains, the major reasons that make Sikkim a heavenly place is trekking and mountain riding. Sikkim is full of hefty mountains, and so it is the best destination for adventure enthusiasts who love to enjoy daring adventures. If you want to spend your weekend more valuable, most of the trekkers would love to visit Sikkim! If you stay a night at the top of a hill, you will get a clear panoramic view of the state, which is fully covered and surrounded by the snow-capped Himalayan ranges. Sure, you can cherish the moment throughout your lifetime and get ready to pack your bags since the hills of Sikkim are calling you!

Enjoy delicious cuisine

The delicious cuisine is another reason that makes everyone visit Sikkim! There are thousands of different dishes you can enjoy that can stimulate your taste buds. Here, you can enjoy more than hundreds of varieties that make tourists visit Sikkim again and again! Some of the popular and delicious foods are dal bhat, thukpa, sha phaley, and more!

Home To Beautiful Monasteries

You will find many beautiful age-old monasteries that grab the attention of the visitors to visit the place. If you want to enjoy calm and peace, you need to visit Sikkim- where you can find divinity and spirituality. Some of the popular monasteries are Lachen Monastery, Phodong Monastery, Rumtek Monastery, and more!

Captivating places to visit in Sikkim

Here come the most captivating places to visit in Sikkim! If you land at Sikkim, don’t forget to visit the following places! If you miss exploring the beautiful places, you are missing something!

Gangtok

When you land at a place, the first thing you will see is the houses and buildings are perched on the border of the hills. When you choose the best hotel in Gangtok, you can enjoy the sun rises on the mountain every morning. You can choose a rickshaw to explore the streets of Gangtok! The street will always be busy with the crowd, and you can shop the desired things at the most competitive prices at Bazar! The capital of the state, Gangtok, offers a wonderful view of the visitors.

Lachung Valley

The valley offers wonderful breathtaking views of the Himalayan range! During the spring season, the entire place valley is beautiful to explore. Every year in the month of June, the Saga Dawa Festival is celebrated. If you are lucky, you can enjoy the festivals and enjoy a lot.

Tsomgo Lake

Tsomgo Lake is one of the attractive places to explore when you are visiting Sikkim! The lake is situated at a distance of 38 km, and you can reach the lake by car or taxi! The water is in a frozen state in the winter season. This is why; summer is the best time to visit the valley. If you want to enjoy the majestic views of a lake, you need to reach a place early in the morning.

Ravangla

Amidst the beauty of the Himalayan range here! Ravangla is one of the most popular monasteries to visit. If you are one of the spirituals who love to admire the peace and calm, undoubtedly, Ravangla is the best place! Here, you will find different species of birds like cuckoos, babblers, etc.!

Sikkim is one of the must-visit tourist places in India! If you want to escape out of stress and depression, you need a break! The break makes everyone visit Sikkim, and sure you all love to spend time there! If you want to spend your holiday trip or weekend, it is the right destination to land!! Here you can perform a lot of things like river rafting, mountain riding, trekking, and more!!