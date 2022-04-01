Australia is amongst the countries where a positive and healthy environment revolves around casino games. Playing pokies adds fun to their life and is a major source of entertainment. Pokies are incredibly popular and it has been a part of tradition and culture for Australians.

Playing pokies you can try out your luck and earn money easily with some experience in gambling. There is no denying the fact that Australians spend a part of their income on playing casino games to try out their luck. In this article, you will get insights into the reasons why slots are called pokies in Australia and how popular they are.

The origin of slots in Australia

Since the beginning of the 19th century, poker machines were the first slots that started the gambling tradition in Australia. Since then slots have been referred to as pokies as a part of their old tradition. The term pokies have been derived from poker and in Australia, people like to abbreviate most of the words to make them shorter and simpler. Hence pokies became the abbreviation for poker machines.

Australia and New Zealand are the only two countries where slots are referred to as pokies. England and its neighbouring countries’ slots are referred to as fruit machines. The game is practically the same only it is referred to by different names in different countries.

The increasing popularity of online gambling in Australia

1. Tradition and culture

Gambling is quite popular in Australia. It’s more like a tradition that has been followed by Australians from the beginning of the 19th century. It is a part of entertainment heritage and people actively participate in it. It’s not about winning or losing money, they enjoy playing pokies just like playing any other sport.

While casinos and gambling are avoided in many countries and cultures, on the contrary gambling is a major source of entertainment for Australians. The risk and reward from playing pokies have become a part of their culture. It would seem this entertainment heritage is a major source of earning massive profits for several Australians.

2. A suitable option for entertainment

In Australia, pokies have turned out to be a suitable and most preferable option for entertainment. Many people visit casinos on a regular basis to have fun and try out their luck by playing casino games. Even people who are busy with their schedules can access the online platform and play slots and other casino games.

Moreover, due to limited restrictions, people can enjoy these gambling games to their fullest. Both land-based and online casinos are open 24×7 which is why people can carry out non-stop entertainment and fun anytime. This is why the popularity of casino games is growing at a high pace in Australia

3. It’s a part of marketing and earning revenue

The fact cannot be ignored that the hotels and casinos industries are making huge revenue from gambling and betting. It has even become a marketing tool for the hotel industry to provide tourists with casino services. Even the government also shares a huge part of the revenue earned by these hotel and casino industries in the name of taxation.

Most youngsters play poker to earn money for their expenses and to meet their needs. A huge part of the population, mostly youngsters, are mostly attracted to gambling and often seem to play pokies and other casino games on a regular basis. This is the reason why the hotel industry and casinos have made gambling an important marketing tool.

4. Easy accessibility to gambling

Another reason why playing pokies is skyrocketing in Australia is because of its easy accessibility. Casinos are widely spread across the continent. Hotels, bars, and restaurants have casino games for their customers. Casino games are widely promoted and not many restrictions are imposed on gambling so anyone can try their luck by playing slots.

Now it is easier to play casino games. You can play pokies at your convenience through online websites on any device. Also, gambling websites are widely promoted so people don’t miss out on their source of entertainment.

Furthermore, as a matter of concern, the wide availability of casino games has resulted in addiction more than an entertainment heritage for many youngsters.

5. Easy source of income

Australia is one of the countries which has the highest gambling rate. Pokies are extremely popular in Australia and a huge part of the population play slots and other casino games regularly. This is because gambling has become an easy source of income and also a source of entertainment.

Not only in Australia, but around the globe several people make their daily living from gambling. The wide availability of casinos in hotels, bars and restaurants along with online casino platforms has allowed people with gambling experience to earn huge profits.

6. A diverse range of pokies

The casino industry has developed and improved extensively. Nowadays, pokies are not limited to video poker games. Since the last decade, there have been numerous additional games in the casino industry which is also the reason for the increasing popularity of slots players in Australia.

These are available in different versions that have made it easy for players to earn more money. Furthermore, you can access these games at your convenience and play them anytime. On average, almost every reliable and popular online casino platform offers more than 10,000 slots to its customers.

The Bottom-line

Playing pokies can be a source of entertainment and fun only if it is carried with a positive attitude. These games can be addictive and can affect you financially hence before trying your luck you must have a look at your finances.

Playing slots can help you earn huge profits but always have a positive attitude towards the game. Continuing the tradition and an important marketing tool for hotel and casino industries, the popularity of gambling will always keep rising.