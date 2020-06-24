Top 6 City Nights Out in England

If you’re traveling to England and thinking about what options you’ve got for a great night out, don’t worry, there are plenty. If anything, you’ve got too much to choose from! There are some great nights out in England, each with something that makes them their own.

Finding a place you want to tear up will depend on what sort of thing you’re looking for and planning on traveling. All of these cities have their unique tourist attractions, and there’s no doubt you can get things done during the day, a bit of sightseeing, or a nice spot of lunch. But when it comes to a night out, you need to know what’s going on and what you’re doing.

With a bit of insight, we can help guide you onto a great night out that’s sure to stay in the memory banks here’s what you can expect from of England’s famous cities and what makes them such a great place to visit!

1. London

An obvious choice, but surely anyone who wants to visit England, knows that London is not only full of tourist attractions, but the nightlife has so much to offer. With a complete mix of different vibes, there’s something for everyone, with different options to suit various music tastes and budgets. It all depends on what kind of thing you’re after.

You don’t have to stick to bars and clubs, London offers everything from party boats, to river kayaking, ping pong, and even a bingo ball. If you want to stick to the regular places, Soho, Shoreditch, Covent Garden, and Clapham has everything you’ll need for a night out, with pubs, bars, and clubs. The downside? London is the capital and with that comes the price, everything is more expensive.

2. Manchester

Fast becoming the ‘capital of the North’ Manchester is one of the places to go in England. Tourists adore it because there’s everything you need and is an amazing place for music. The Northern Quarter is where the locals claim that many of the city’s coolest clubs. ‘Mint Lounge’ is well known and is one of the favorites bars in the city.

If you haven’t got a fear of heights and you want something of a unique experience. Manchester is host to a whole bunch of rooftop bars. Although the drinks are slightly more expensive, you’re experiencing the city’s skyline. 20 Stories, King Street Townhouse, and Cloud 23 are just a few to name.

3. Liverpool

Liverpool is home to some of the top garage and hip hop bars in the country. Pause is famous with the locals and is usually packed out with students. With cheap drinks as well, it’s a win, win scenario. If you fancy something a bit different and slightly more active. GhettoGolf provides a drink and crazy gold experience. They give you double-sized cocktails here as well. Perfect for a warmup before the town.

If you want something a bit lower-key and you want to steer away from some of the busy action. The Waterfront and Liverpool ONE are a great Saturday nightspot. You’ve got everything from sleek cocktails to world craft beers, spread along the city’s famous waterfront, stunning during the summer months where you can see the sunset!

4. Leeds

Famous for it’s a mix of underground house, dubstep techno and bass DJ’s, you’ll get yourself a proper messy night out in Leeds. With lots of basements clubs, Leeds is undoubtedly a unique night out, and you can get yourself stuck adequately into the music. Mint Club, Space, and Warehouse are famous for students, but they’ll be bouncing on the weekend. If you want to go for something a bit more sophisticated, Call Lane is packed with classier cocktails bars if you don’t fancy hanging with the students too much.

If you fancy a night of heavy beer drinking and dressing up, why not take on the famous Otley Run? A 16 long pub run requires fancy dress and takes you from Headingley into the city center. A substantial warmup, but it’s always busy and is a great way to get the night started.

5. Brighton

One of the best places for a night out in England, from raucous club nights to themed bar crawls, is always something on near the coast. Brighton is perhaps the only city in the country which hosts a prison-themed night out. Do you fancy smuggling contraband around? If vintage-inspired interiors are more your thing, you can check out ‘The Lanes’, a massive bar that hosts cabaret nights, live music, and even has a roof terrace!

If you’d instead go something closer to the sea, the ‘Beachfront bar’ is a quirky little coastal nook, where you can slurp down cheap pints, or have taste some home-branded cocktails. You’ll also be able to watch the sunset and even admire some of Brighton’s most excellent surfers.

6. Sheffield

Famous for creating some of England’s most well-known bands like the Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard. Sheffield is one of the best spots in the country for live music. ‘The Leadmill’ is one of the most famous venues in the country and is regularly hosting student nights, but you’ll also get a host of quality acts turning up to rock the city.

Aside from the various clubs nights during the week, West Street Live is the place to hit up. Cheap drinks, with possible some of the most spurious and creative drinks you could think of. If you want a bit of a classier night out, head towards Kelham Island first, which is filled with wine and cocktails bars, but also independent breweries, giving you some of the best lagers and beers and ales in Yorkshire. You can find all of the best spots for tearing up in Sheffield by clicking here.

These are just some of the options you should consider when thinking about a possible night out locations in England. Whether you fancy some live music, cocktails, a messy night of cheap pints, or even something classy, they’ll be something that ticks all the boxes for you and your mates.