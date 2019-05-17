Why woman should invest and how to get started

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You might have been able to hear a lot of things about some gaps that exist, like how there is a gap between gender pay or the gap you will have or already have in your resume when you have taken time to focus on raising your children. However, there has been one gap that people have not discussed enough, the gender investing gap.

Women are less likely to invest and that is a major problem

According to various researches, 71% of the assets controlled by women is in cash, hence it is not invested. Statistically speaking, women are less likely to invest and even the women who decide on investing tend to wait until they are older. Perhaps that is because most women think that they do not know enough about investing money, hence they will wait until they are financially stable to believe that they can do so. A common misconception is that you have to be an expert in order to invest money, however, in reality, there are various resources and tools that will make it easy for you to invest money. Also, it does not have to be a lot of money, you can start investing with as little as pocket change.

Why should every woman invest?

Did you know that 41% of women wish that they have invested more money? You might ask yourself, why is that important? Well, here is a list of the importance of more women investing money:

1. Financial Equality

The most important thing is that women can achieve a sense of financial independence and equality. Facing problems like the gender pay gap or the pink tax, investing is one of the best ways for women to make sure that they will potentially get the same amount of wealth as men do. It is crucial for women to be able to simply walk away from situations or people that are not serving them well. Whether it is a bad relationship or a terrible job, every woman should be able to be financially stable.

2. Reaching financial goals

Whether you are thinking about going back to school or saving some money for an emergency fund, or perhaps you want to send your children to college, investing your money is probably the best way to achieve all the goals that you have.

3. Saving for retirement

Did you know that on average, women earn 83 cents to every dollar that a man earns? What this means is that even if we are saving the same amount of income as men, we are never going to get the same amount. Additionally, women live longer than men, so less money has to actually last longer when women save their money without making investments.

How to invest?

Despite the belief that we are not good investors, women actually have qualities that give us that special edge in the market. Since women approach risks differently, it will be less likely that there will be huge changes in our value right away, but we will get steady growth over a period of time. Here are some things to consider when it comes to investing:

1. Choose a strategy that works for you – according to an expert, Aysga Van De Paer, you should opt for a strategy that works for you and you only. Before choosing a strategy, you should consider what your goals are, your retirement plan, and investment strategies to make.

2. Figure out budget allocation – various experts suggest a 50/30/20 philosophy when allocating your budget. You should try keeping your needs (clothes, bills, food, etc), at 50%. Then, 30% should be going to self-care, and 20% should be invested or saved.

3. Know the basics – although you do not have to be an expert to invest, you should do some research on the basics which can help you understand what will be happening with your money.

Conclusion

By investing your money, you will be able to achieve all the goals you might have, as well as not worry about your future or the future of your children. So, do not waste any more time and start doing some research on the ways you can invest money.