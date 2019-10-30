Why you need to consider vaccination

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you love your children and want to do what is best for them, you should always be aware of all the safety decisions you can make about them. Whether its training wheels on their bikes, teaching them the importance of seat belts in the car or keeping dangerous chemicals out of their reach. However, one of the most important things you can do to protect your children from danger is to make sure that they have received all the proper vaccinations.

If you are unsure whether you should vaccinate your children, here are some of the top reasons why you should definitely consider doing it.

Vaccination can save your children’s life

Because of all the advancements we have had with both medicinal knowledge and medical technology, your child can be protected from most of the most dangerous diseases out there. Some diseases that have managed to kill entire cities in the past are now completely gone and others are nearing their extinction. The reason for this is because we have started using vaccines. Polio is one of the worst examples we can think of when it comes to whether you should vaccinate your children or not. Polio was once the scariest disease that ever appeared on the planet, especially in America since there were hundreds of thousands of reports about Polio causing paralysis and death all over the continent. However, thanks to the advancement in vaccination, Polio hasn’t shown up in the United States for years.

Vaccinations have been proven to be effective and completely safe

All vaccines that are used to prevent serious diseases have been first carefully documented and tested by doctors and scientists before they are given to children. Vaccines may be scary at first because they can cause pain, discomfort, and redness on the skin after an injection, but when you compare these issues with the ones you could get out of the most dangerous diseases, it is worth it. There have been some reports about allergic reactions to vaccines, but those issues are rare and can be easily handled with proper medical care.

Vaccinations can prevent the development of diseases

Just because there are still children or people who have not been vaccinated there have been reappearances of whooping cough and measles in the United States. There have been over 30,000 reported cases of babies developing whooping cough every single year since 2010. So if you want to have a role in the US and reduce the risk of babies or children developing this serious disease you should definitely consider vaccinating your children. By vaccinating yourself and your family you are effectively reducing the chances of the diseases to spread or evolve.

Vaccinations protect our future

Vaccines have completely removed the disease that has plagued many cities in the past. For example, take smallpox. This was a disease that showed up in every possible nook and cranny of this world, however, with the help of your vaccines we have managed to completely eliminate it. So by vaccinating ourselves and our children, we are ensuring that the future of us humans will be safe from any serious diseases.