What Areas Does Family Law Covers

Family law covers all the possible legislations and laws that are related to problems that can have a significant and serious impact on any family relationship. While you may think that family law focuses only on things like a divorce, the reality of it is that it handles a wide variety of subjects that can affect the lives of family members.

What makes family law so important?

The family law was created and designed to provide a fair way of life for all members that are in a family, no matter if they are children or adults. With it, the rights of family members can be protected in all kinds of situations.

Areas that family law covers

As we mentioned before, family law is a practice that handles a wide-ranging and diverse situations, although this practice can be summed up into three parts. Matrimonial, which focuses on a marriage or married people, financial, which focuses on any financial related problems inside a family and child-related, which focuses on the rights of the children.

Here are some of the most common types of issues that fall under family law.

Divorce cases

When someone is ready to end their marriage agreement, they can either come to an agreement with their partner or file a case at a court so they can end the marriage with the help of the law. Marriages can either be ended through annulment cases or a divorce. The court may also decide for a separation, where the court decides on things such as child custody, alimony, and property, but the partners still remain legally married.

If you can relate to any of these problems or cases and you want to know more about what is family law and which areas it covers, we recommend that you click here.

Child custody or paternity cases

If a woman has problems accepting a man as the father of her child, the man is entitled to file a case and ask the court to determine if the child is really his, or in other words, issue a court order for the woman to do a paternity test.

If there is a situation during a divorce where the two parents cannot come to an agreement who the child should stay with, both of the parents can file a case so the court can decide where the child should remain.

Problems with domestic abuse and violence

When a victim in a family suffers from domestic violence, they can issue a protection order so the court can legally keep their abuser away. If the abuser ignores that protection, he could get fined or even sent to jail or prison.

If there are reasons why a child should not live its parents or parent, reasons such as neglect, fail to care for social development and overall growth of the child, through family law the court can separate the parent from the child. From then on, the court will decide whether the child should stay with its other parent, a close relative or an orphanage.