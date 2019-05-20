Why You Should Experience the Palace on Wheels Train?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Palace on Wheels is not just a train but a short experience of Indian history, heritage and culture. Facilities and services especially to pamper guests when they travel. Palace on Wheels, a luxury train in India, showcases the most luxurious way of travelling since 1982.

From being welcomed by comparable elephants, visiting royal fortresses, places and seeing the wonders of the world of the ‘Taj Mahal’, be prepared to be pampered in a lifetime of memory. So, this luxury train is considered an important attribute in the growth of tourism in India. The destinations covered by train travel plans are also very important and help guests to get to know the real cultural heritage of India.

Here are the 5 reasons to experience Palace on Wheels:

1. Finest Luxuries:

It proves the worth of a luxury train in India. Throughout the day guest can experience delicious food, lounge, master bedroom suite, amiable service of the train. Various spa treatments like Orient signature, Ayurvedic, stone therapy and Thai aromatic is provided by the experts and masseurs.

2. Restore the heritage of the past kingdom:

It had recreated the rich legacy of royalty in India. The royalty is not just in the journey but in the coaches as well. All the coaches of the train are named from the princely states of Rajasthan.

The luxury travelling saloon is used by kings, queens, and other nobles who were once restored with modern facilities for the convenience of guests from all over the world.

3. The first luxury train in India:

It also promotes the royal Rajputana kingdoms with Indian culture and Rajasthan Tourism on a global scale. It is made inaugural on 26th January 1982 which is powered by the traditional steam engine. Palace on Wheels had begun the era of luxury train travelling in India.

4. Unique Holiday Ways in India:

According to ThePalaceonWheels.Org, it is not just meant from travelling one place to another, it is a unique way of enjoying the vacations. The itinerary of the train includes Delhi, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur and Agra. The train offers delights of royal luxuries travelling which includes the royal destinations of Rajasthan and Agra.

You can view the magnificent architecture of palaces, forts and Taj Mahal. The train will provide all the memorable elements of the holiday in India. You can also explore the rich heritage of Mughals, Rajputs and many aspects of this culture. Palace on wheels also provides the sight of wildlife exploration like Bharatpur Bird sanctuary and Ranthambore National park.

5. Praise:

It has been honoured with PATA Award in 1987. It had been voted as the best train in Asia in 2010 and as the 4th best luxurious train. It is ranked as the 10 most luxurious one in India and is appreciated by various channels like National Geographic, BBC, MTV, ZEE TV, Discover Channels and many more. A pioneer of luxury trains travelling in this country, Palace on Wheels has a number of awards in its name.

6. State of art facilities:

It is well equipped with all the modern facilities and is named as the finest luxury train in India. It provides all the modern facilities like TV, WI-FI, Air-conditioner, attached bathroom, dressing and writing table etc.

Other facilities like 2 well furnished Maharajah and Maharani restaurants with all the international dishes are available. Along with this a full-fledged library, gymnasium and a well-stocked bar with liquor and wine are present on the train.