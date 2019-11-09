Why You Should Have Hair Straightener Brush 

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The hairstyle is very important to every woman. It affects the first impression people make about you and your personality. Do you like straightening your hair? We all do. But most methods need time, and some of them might cause damage. Then you should consider the hair straightener brush!

Styling Your Hair In No time

Hairbrush straighteners are great for making your hair straight in no time. It will save you time, hassle, and the results are amazing. It provides even heat distribution, so you don’t have to apply heat to your hair too many times.

From the reasons why you should get your own straightener brush:

Very easy to use

Suitable for sensitive hair

Much safer than a flat iron

Lower heat damage as the hair doesn’t clamp, so the damage is much less

Smooth, straight and sleek hair look

Wash Your Hair First

Before using a straightening brush, you should apply shampoo and conditioner to clean effectively. After washing your hair, you should dry it using a towel. It is very important so that your hair wouldn’t be harmed by the heat. You may need to apply moisturizing before using the straightening brush.

Brush Your Hair Gently

Plug the brush then turn it on until the temperature is suitable for your type. It is always better to use lower temperatures while brushing your hair as the heat might cause damage. You should try to use the least heat needed to make it straight. Start with applying the brush close to the root and slowly down towards the tips. Brushing your hair this way will guarantee that the heat is distributed evenly. You might need to brush each section three or four times to get the perfect hairstyle.

Tips For Styling Your Hair

To get the best results, you should keep the hairbrush clean by wiping it using a damp cloth. When using the brush, make sure that you are brushing deeply and letting the brush reach all the strands evenly.

Remember – your straightener is different from detangling brushes. Don’t use it instead of your regular hairbrush. For the best results, you can use both. Comb and remove the knots first before brushing.

The thicker your hair is, the more sections you will need. Set the right temperature for your type. If you are brushing while it is dyed, you will need a lower temperature than normal hair. It is always better to start at the lowest temperature. After that, you can increase the temperature until you get the desired results.

Conclusion

As we said, it is very easy to use a hairbrush. All you need to do is washing your hair, drying it using a towel, and start using your hairbrush! It is very easy to style your hair straight or wavy using your hair straighter.

