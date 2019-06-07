Why you shouldn’t use free VPNs for Fire Stick

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Let’s face it; we all love free things. When choosing a VPN to use with Fire Stick, going for a free VPN is a Big No! You must make sure that there are no DNS leaks and data protection features such as Kill-Switch are available. More importantly, there are no speed drops, and the biggest factor is the ability to bypass Geo restriction along with a huge range of servers and server locations.

Unfortunately, free VPNs are not packed with such strong features, and even when they do, the features are not reliable enough. Free VPNs providers have little or no incentive to protect user data, improve upon features, and there is also the risk of data logging.

If you want to install a VPN for your Fire Stick device, go for a premium VPN service. Most services provide you with a free trial period, and thus you can check them and after complete satisfaction, choose one that suits your needs the best. It’s worth it.

Fire Stick users know what a disappointment it is when they are traveling abroad, and they find out that Fire Stick does not work in that region as it is limited to the U.S only. Therefore, when you choose a VPN, go for trusted, credible names like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, PureVPN, and others alike.

During the testing, many VPNs worked well. However, it was during the review of PureVPN, which you can read at bestvpn.co it is found to be the most favorable service due to its amazing streaming speeds and the ability to unblock content.

The benefits of a paid VPN outweigh free VPNs any day!

1. Get Rid Of ISP Speed Throttling

Your internet service providers might slow down your internet speed when it detects that you are streaming. But with a VPN, your traffic is encrypted, and your ISP will not be able to throttle your internet speed.

So, the next time you stream your favorite content on Fire Stick with a paid VPN, you will notice a huge difference in speed. Now you have the control, not your ISP! Most free VPN services drop your internet speed by more than 50%, this won’t happen with a premium service.

2. Large Selection Of Servers

Most paid VPN services have thousands of servers across the globe on hundreds of locations; this ensures that you get a seamless streaming experience and good speeds from any geo-blocked location any time.

As discussed earlier, free VPNs have little or no incentive to improve upon their offerings; therefore, a very limited number of server locations are available – hardly three to five.

3. Watch TV shows and Movies around the Globe

With a VPN, you can connect to the American server location where ever you are and continue watching your favorite shows and movies; you no longer have to miss out on them! The availability of a strong infrastructure makes it possible to do so without any glitches and provide a stable connection.

You will be easily able to access your favorite streaming platforms such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime. With a free VPN, trying to connect to the server and watching content won’t be a delight. Most free services even have bandwidth and data transfer caps, which limit your viewing time.

4. Secure Your Online Presence And Retain Anonymity

With a paid VPN you can be sure that your IP address is masked and in case of sudden disconnection the automatic kill switch will come into play and protect you instantly. Kill Switch secures your online presence and maintains your anonymity. Therefore, if someone is trying to track you down, they won’t be able to do so. Enjoy browsing the web anonymously without the fear of any prying eyes.

5. Free VPNs Might Keep Logs

How do free VPN services make money? Many of them keep detailed logs of users and sell consumer data to Advertisers or other parties that may be interested. Logging policies are often vaguely described, with a credible VPN service you get detailed logging policies and good customer support which often comes in to use when you face any issues with your VPN service.

Wrapping up!

Everybody loves a free meal, but with a VPN, things are more serious. Choosing the right VPN is immensely important if you want a good streaming experience coupled with great and reliable security features. There is no one size fits all VPN service. Different people have different needs, therefore make sure the service you choose has all the features that you need.