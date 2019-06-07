What to See and Do in Marbella to Get the Most Out of Your Trip

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Marbella is a city in Malaga in the south of Spain whose main attraction is luxury tourism. However, there is a Marbella that is more unknown and you are sure to fall in love when you visit. This city in the province of Malaga is situated on the shores of the Mediterranean sea and surrounded by the Sierra Blanca. This peculiar geographical situation allows a microclimate perfect for vacation: more than 300 days of sunshine a year, an asset that attracts numbers of visitors from all over the world to this busy city.

Thus, this city became the great tourist centre of the Costa del Sol area, and lots of people go visit the small historic centre and the new urbanisations that have been growing around it. Over time, the marina -full of yachts and brand shops-, the exclusive beach clubs, the golf courses and other attractions perfect for the wealthiest tourists have gained importance.But it is much more than luxury and money, and in this post we are going to tell you what to do in the city when you visit it -even if your budget is short.

Enjoy the beaches, boat parties and water sports

Is there anything funnier than drinking and dancing with your friends while sailing across the sea? Probably not. If you are traveling to Marbella with friends, this is definitely one of the things that you can’t miss. Marbella Hen Do offers the most exclusive boat party every saturday at Costa del Sol perfect for hen groups, stag parties and groups that are looking for 3 hours of good vibes, music, animation and drinks while enjoying a refreshing swing on the Mediterranean sea.

On the other hand, here you can practice a wide range of sports, especially golf and water sports. Go to any of the four marinas of the city to find out what you can do: Puerto Banús, Puerto Virgen del Carmen, Puerto Cabopino and Puerto La Bajadilla. Water skiing, canoeing, sailing, motoring, paddle or surf are just a few suggestions to begin with.

As for the beaches, there is no doubt that this city has a spectacular climate throughout the year, not only in summer. That’s why it’s a privileged place. Among the many beaches offered by the city, the most recommend is Cabopino’s beach, a great place to spend an entire day sunbathing and swimming. It has a nudist area and chiringuitos to eat. Fontanilla beach is one of the most beautiful in the city and it is within walking distance from downtown. However, if you are looking for crystal clear waters and a clean sandy beach, the best option is Nagüeles beach, an exclusive beach located in the most exclusive area of Marbella.

Visit the Old Town

The historical and cultural heritage of city often goes unnoticed by tourists, but the Andalusian-style streets hide great treasures and beautiful corners of Roman, Arab and Christian heritage. Despite the rapid growth that it has suffered in recent decades, this city still has an old town of notable interest of Arab influences, with streets stars and alleys with much charm.

Don’t miss the Plaza de los Naranjos. This square has a Renaissance fountain in the centre and is the heart of the primitive city. Also in this square is the hermitage of our Lord Santiago, the first Catholic church of the place, the City Hall and the House of Corregidor with a beautiful facade of the Gothic-Mudejar era. You should also visit the Plaza de la Iglesia, where the baroque church of Santa María de la Encarnación is located and where one of the towers of the old Arab castle that stood some time ago where the square now stands is still preserved. Calle Ancha, calle Aduar, calle Nueva, pasaje Paco Lorenzo or calle Virgen de los Dolores are perfect streets to walk around and get lost in the most authentic centre of Marbella. There is enough time to see it all in one afternoon, even to enjoy some of its parks and walks such as the Parque Alameda or the Paseo Marítimo.

Taste typical (and delicious) dishes

Visiting Spain equals enjoying delicious food. Besides being cheap. In Marbella there are bars and restaurants in pairs for all tastes and budgets. As it is a very touristic place, the gastronomic offer is very wide and international: you can find restaurants from all over the world. But you can not visit Marbella without trying their typical dishes: “pescaíto frito” (fried fish), “ajoblanco” (white soup), or of course the famous “espetos”, roasted sardines strung on a stick and can be tasted at the beach bars. Los Mellizos or Taberna Casa Blanca are good places to get started.