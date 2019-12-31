Will 2020 Really Be A Better Year For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

When Meghan Markle first appeared hand to hand with Prince Harry, everyone seemed smitten with the newest royal member. It seemed as if people couldn’t get enough of these two.

Moreover, it seemed that the royal family is on board with the newest and a ‘commoner’ family member. However, a lot that changed overnight, and in no time, the public started picking at the beautiful couple, and what began as a fairy tale soon became a bitter story. So, what went wrong?

Meghan And Harry At The Beginning

In many ways, 2019 was such a promising year for both Harry and Meghan, and for their love, naturally.

Last year their wedding was followed by millions, and in May of 2019, the famous couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Archie. With each passing day, they seemed more and more like the perfect family. They also had numerous mutual triumphs, such as a tour of Africa.

They supported numerous charities and honored the memory of the late Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also just launched their charitable foundation.

Duke And Duchess Of Sussex

After the birth of their son Archie, the couple moved out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage. Soon after that move, rumors began to circulate that the real reason for moving out was a fight between Harry and William.

However, Harry denied these rumors and stated that he and William have different views on life, but that they are in a significant relationship as usual.

Regardless of these sayings are fair or not, people blamed Duchess Meghan for the alienation between the brothers. In no time, the press was fast to criticize the couple, especially Markle.

The new couple tried to defend themselves. They decided to take a break from all the drama and go to the States. This lead to new rumors. So, royal watchers wonder if they are giving their best to discover what’ right and what’s not.

Just recently, the famous couple changed their Instagram settings to prevent fans from tagging them in photos. Royal watchers wonder if this move came too late. Still, it’s yet to be seen how this will affect their future. Also, many wonder if Markle and Harry will be able to step up and do what the Queen asks of them. It’s yet to be seen how they will handle all the obstacles set for them in 2020.