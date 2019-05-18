Will the New Royal Baby Help Finally End the Gossip About a Royal Feud?

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The gossip about Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud is never-ending. Not only were their wives reported to not be on speaking terms, but the rumors of Meghan and Harry’s leaving London because they didn’t get along with William and Kate were adding fuel to the fire.

Those rumors were never confirmed to be accurate, but it doesn’t stop fans from speculating. However, since the birth of a new baby royal, Prince Harry’s son Archie, the focus on the supposed family feud has shifted. The question is, will baby Archie manage to help stop the gossip about the feud altogether?

What started the gossip about the royal feud?

It is speculated that the gossip started at Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting before the marriage between Meghan and Harry even happened. It seemed that the reason for Kate Middleton’s tears at the dress fitting is Meghan Markle’s demanding nature. Despite this alleged incident, Kate was smiling and appearing to be happy at Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

The rumors don’t stop

After Meghan and Harry’s wedding, the stories continued to be spread. This includes the reports that Meghan didn’t fit in the royal family and that caused strained relations in the family. William and Kate were rarely seen in pictures with Meghan and Harry, which encouraged the gossip even more.

Everything looks fine?

Although the significant number of stories was continuously being spread, there weren’t appearing to be any major problems between Prince William and his brother. This was backed up by the fact that Meghan and Harry attended Prince Louis’s christening.Several months after this event, Kate and Meghan were friendly to each other. Even though it all seemed fine in the royal family, the news of the trouble in the royal household fueled the rumors of a feud.

The arrival of the royal baby ends the rumors?

There were numerous speculations about a feud between Prince William and Prince Harry, and people were continuously adding to them. This was going on even though Kate and William were very happy for Meghan and Harry after the announcement that Meghan was pregnant. The palace, however, dismissed the speculations and confirmed that conflict was not a reason for Meghan and Prince Harry to move.

When Meghan Markle gave birth to baby Archie everyone in the family was incredibly happy. The baby’s arrival will probably help to extinguish the rumors about the royal family feud. The fans are waiting expectantly for William and Kate’s children to finally meet and spend time with their baby cousin, hoping that that would show to everyone there is no bad blood whatsoever between royal couples.

Source: cheatsheet.com