Winter Fashion to Make You More Attractive

Looking attractive in the warmer months is pretty simple. It’s as easy as getting beach ready and choosing the perfect summer outfit that will get you noticed.

Achieving the same effect in the winter is much more of a challenge. When you’re battling cooler temperatures, layering up and, by all accounts, hiding away, how do you step out looking your best?

Thankfully, we’ve pondered this very question and we can reveal the top winter fashion tips for both men and women this year.

Gents Winter Coats

You might associate a warm winter coat with functionality above all else but now they are available in a range of eye-catching, fashionable designs that will surely get people turning their heads. For those really wanting to make a statement, a bold, contemporary puffer jacket is definitely the way to go.

Available in a range of metallic fabrics with removable hoods and of lengths to suit every body shape, bubble coats will keep you toasty warm in the bitter cold but looking equally hot. Pair them with skinny or tapered distressed jeans and some crips white sneakers to complete the look.

If you’re instead channeling business chic, opt for a structured pure wool overcoat. Black is timeless and will last many seasons to come but this year tans and beiges are everywhere which can be dressed up for formal occasions or mellowed down for a smart casual effect. Just above the knee is the perfect cut for taller gents and peacoats are the right choice if you’re shorter.

Knitted Midi Dresses

Just because it’s getting colder doesn’t mean you need to hide under mountains of fabric. Knitted midi dresses are the perfect solution to keeping warm and looking glamorous.

A winter ready, elegant roll neck and long sleeves combine with chic figure hugging ribbed knit silhouettes and a side split. Greens of every hue are huge this season so be confident with your choice of color and pick out a rich emerald green.

Men’s Winter Boots

We love it when a functional item of clothing is on trend, and exactly that is happening with the most essential of all winter apparel, footwear. High padded ankles provide support, chunky-nonslip soles tackle frosty sidewalks and shearling lining keep those toes from getting numb.

The workwear aesthetic continues to be fruitful as the duck boot crosses over from the forestry and hunting commission to the catwalk. These boots combine a rubber lower for optimum waterproof qualities and a leather upper for warmth and comfort.

If you’re more of a traditionalist, enduring shapes in the form of Chelseas, Moc Toes and Wingtips aren’t going anywhere so are always a safe bet to add to your winter wardrobe.

Women’s Winter Boots

Women’s boots this winter are equally practical. This season is all about the lug sole. Chunky rubber toothed soles provide ample traction around soggy and icy terrain, and you can really choose a pair that goes as high as you please.

Most of the fashion week attendees that were in the know, opted for mid-calf or just below the knee in a range of slip on or lace-up varieties. The most encouraging fact is, despite their utilitarian look, they’ve been equally stylish worn with more elegant garments like floral print maxi dresses and low-rise skirts.

There are lug soles to suit many looks. Uppers in canvas, patent leather, rubber and even sneakers make sure everyone can get in on the action.

Winter Headwear

One of the accessories that becomes almost essential around the holidays is a good winter hat and there’s no shortage of options this year. Beanies can be successfully styled by taking inspiration from the Scandinavians.

Think a neat wool skull cap in block colors combined with nautical structured workwear. For something altogether cozier, a faux fur aviator will help you brave all weather conditions.

Hats are the most versatile accessory for winter, as they can be worn indoors or outdoors. Scarves are a great way to stay warm on cold days and can also be used to cover up your outfit when it’s too cold to go outside. Jackets are an essential piece of winter fashion, as they provide warmth and protection from the elements. When shopping for a jacket, make sure to find one that fits comfortably and is tailored specifically for winter weather conditions.

How to Dress for Different Weather Conditions

There are many things to consider when dressing for winter weather conditions, but the most important thing is to be warm and comfortable. Here are four tips for dressing for different weather conditions:

When it’s cold outside, layer your clothing so you can stay warm without overloading your skin. Wear a thick coat, thermal underwear, and a warm hat or scarf. If you’re going out in the cold, dress in layers so you can adjust your clothing as needed. Dress in dark colors to help you absorb warmth and avoid losing heat.

If it’s snowing or raining outside, keep your hair covered and bundled up to avoid getting wet. Opt for waterproof boots and raincoats if necessary. And always carry an emergency phone charger in case of power outages!

When it’s hot outside, take off your layers and let your skin breathe. Choose light-colored clothing that will reflect sunlight instead of absorbing heat. Wearing sunscreen is essential during summer weather as well – make sure to apply it liberally throughout the day!

In between weather conditions, try to dress lightly and comfortably so you can move around easily. This means avoiding heavy coats and jackets, tight clothes that restrict movement, and uncomfortable footwear or sandals. choose fabrics that flow easily so you don’t feel constrained when you’re on the go.

Braving the winter doesn’t have to mean hibernating until warmer climes come back around. With the help of this article, you’ll be looking and feeling your best.