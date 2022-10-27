6 Most Incredible Places to Visit in Rajasthan

Rajasthan might not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of amazing places to visit, but trust us– it’s worth a trip. The state is home to some incredible attractions, including some of the most legendary ghats in all of India. If there’s one thing Rajasthan is known for, it’s its stunning palaces and for good reason – no other state in India can boast of such a wide and varied selection of royal residences. From the opulent Jaipur Palace to the simple but charming Bikaner Palace, each palace is a stunning example of Rajput architecture and has been carefully preserved over the years.

How to explore Rajasthan

There are several ways to get to Rajasthan, depending on your budget and travel plan.

One way is to fly into one of the major airports in Rajasthan, like Jaipur or Udaipur. From there, you can rent a car and explore the state yourself.

Alternatively, you can take a train to one of the larger cities in Rajasthan, like Jaipur or Jodhpur. From there, it’s easy to explore the state by bus or taxi, or with Rajasthan Tours and Drivers.

Finally, if you’re interested in experiencing more of Rajasthan than just the major cities, consider renting a bicycle or horse and wagon from a local operator. This will give you a unique perspective on Rajasthan’s rural areas and villages.

If you’re looking for a quintessential Rajasthan travel experience, the best time to visit is from October to December. This is when the temperatures are cooler and the skies are clear, making for picturesque landscapes. The best time to go sightseeing is also at this time of year, as there are fewer people in the cities and more space to explore. However, Rajasthan is a scorching place during summer (from April to June), so choose your destination wisely if you’re planning on visiting during that period!

1. Jaipur

Jaipur is one of the most amazing and historic cities in Rajasthan. The city has a rich cultural heritage, built over centuries by the rulers of Jaipur. The city’s architecture and monuments are a testimony to its glorious past. Jaipur is home to several important palaces and forts, including the Jai Singh II Fort, which was once the residence of the Maharaja of Jaipur. It also has many beautiful gardens and lakes, making it a perfect place to relax and enjoy nature.

2. Udaipur

There is so much to see and do in Udaipur that it’s hard to know where to start. Whether you’re looking for a day trip or want to stay for a longer period of time, these are some of the places you should definitely visit.

The City Palace: This is one of the most popular attractions in Udaipur, and for good reason. The palace has been beautifully restored and is full of interesting details, like secret rooms and hidden staircases. You can also take tours of the palace or wander around on your own.

The Lake Palace: Just across the street from the City Palace is the Lake Palace, another popular attraction in Udaipur. This palace was built by Maharaja Jai Singh II in 1819 and features beautiful frescoes and murals. It’s also worth checking out the gardens outside of the building.

The Bikaner Royal Hunting Park: If you’re looking to get away from the crowds and enjoy some peaceful nature, head out to Bikaner Royal Hunting Park. Here you can watch tigers, lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and other animals roam free. You can also take horseback rides or hikes through the park.

Jaisalmer Fort: Another great option for people who want to get away from it all is Jaisalmer Fort. This massive fortress was originally built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in 1727 and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You can wander around the fort or take a tour.

3. Jodhpur

Jodhpur is a beautiful city that is full of history and culture. There are so many things to see in Jodhpur, but here are some of the top attractions:

The Mehrangarh Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and it is absolutely stunning. The fort is made up of several layers of walls and towers, and it is well worth a visit to see its incredible architecture.

Another must-see destination in Jodhpur is the City Palace. This palace was built by Maharaja Jaswant Singh in the early 1900s, and it’s an amazing example of colonial Indian architecture. The palace also has a fascinating museum inside with exhibits on historical aspects of Jodhpur.

If you’re looking for something more action-packed, then you should definitely check out the Rajasthani horse races at Jaipur Race Course. These races are famous for their excitement and passion, and they are sure to leave you with a lasting impression.

4. Ranthambore National Park

Ranthambore National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The park is home to one of the world’s largest populations of leopards and tigers. It was inscribed on the UNESCO list in 1984 and has been recognized for its outstanding natural values and biological diversity. The park receives an average of 1,000 visitors per day, making it one of the most popular national parks in India.

5. Agra

If you are looking for a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is full of history and culture, then Agra is the place to be. The city has many attractions to offer including the Taj Mahal which is one of the most recognizable structures in the world. Other places to see in Agra include the Mughal Gardens and the Agra Fort. There are also a variety of restaurants and shops to check out in this beautiful city.

6. Fatehpur Sikri

Fatehpur Sikri is a beautiful city in Rajasthan that was once the capital of the Maratha Empire. Fatehpur Sikri is full of beautiful architecture, including some of the most intricate Mughal period gateways in India. The city also has a number of palaces, including the famous Taj Mahal. The city is surrounded by acres and acres of gardens, making it an excellent place to relax and take in all the beauty surrounding you.

Conclusion

Rajasthan is an amazing place to visit, and this list of the most incredible places proves it. From the lush green countryside of Ranthambore National Park to the spectacular palaces and forts of Jaipur, these are some of the most stunning destinations in Rajasthan. Whether you’re looking for a day trip or want to stay put and explore every inch of Rajasthan, make sure to add these places to your travel bucket list.