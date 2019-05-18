Woman Films Porn Inside Church, Gets Caught When Man Recognizes Her Boobs

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As if you needed another reason not to film porn in God’s house: a woman in Austria got caught having filmed XXX video inside a Catholic church because someone recognized her boobs. An Austrian man warned his local priest that he had recognized the inside of a Hoersching church “while surfing the Internet” (uh huh). In the video, the woman carresses her boobs while holding a Bible and a rosary. The media then posted stills from the videos — hey, things are more liberal in Europe — and a tipster actually got in touch with police to say he recognized her boobs.

The culprit turned out to be a 24-year-old Polish woman who posts porn videos online under the name “Babsi.” She has given a “full confession” to police and the church has decided they do not need to go ahead with a reconsecration. At least “Babsi” has some pretty memorable boobs to take away the sting of her charges of offending religious feeling and desecration of a church.

[Austrian Times; Huffington Post]

[Image of church via Shutterstock]

Original by