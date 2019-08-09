Woman Live-Tweeted The Most Cringeworthy Date EVER

This poor, poor thing.
Everyone has gone on a date before that they thought would never end. Either the person is too chatty, is incredibly boring, or only talks about themselves, while all you can do is check the time repeatedly and pray for it to end as soon as possible.
Forget your horror date story… This girl may have set a new record for the worst date of the century. Luckily, someone was there to witness the whole things and to share it all with us via Twitter.
Bad From the Beginning
For this poor girl, things were bad from the very beginning of the date. Luckily, Twitter user Kelly Fine was there to witness and live tweet the entire thing.
It started when the guy made it clear he had a control complex. Her first tweet reads, “There’s a couple on their first date at this sushi place and the guy announced ‘I don’t look at menus. And I’m ordering for us.’ Girl.”
Just because he blindly orders doesn’t mean he didn’t know exactly what he wanted though. Kelly writes, “Now he’s asking the sushi chefs if they have different fish. They don’t have what he wants, which is ‘going to be a major problem.’”
“If only there was some way he could have known this before hand,” she tweets. When it came to wine, he needed some help though, “Omg the waitress asked what kind of wine he wanted and he said ‘you’re the aficionado, you tell me.’”
Unfazed
Strangely enough, at this point, the poor girl didn’t seem that upset. Kelly tweets, “The waitress is now dictating the menu to him and his date looks oddly unfazed?”
So far, he doesn’t read and he’s rude. What else? He had some comments about women in general. “Oh no he just said something I won’t repeat but it started with ‘any blonde woman that looks at me…’” Kelly tweets. She continued, tweeting, “The woman looked away for a second and he said ‘look at me. Don’t look there, look at me.’”
“He asked for deep fried shrimp heads. They don’t have it.
Waitress: do you want a menu sir?
The man and I together: I don’t look at menus,” Kelly tweeted.
Used To It
Kelly soon realized that this wasn’t the woman’s first date with the man, so maybe she was just used to all of his antics.
“Update: this is not a first date, but I am still positive this is a BAD date,” Kelly tweeted. “He’s been telling some story about some woman that is a ‘big bitch’ and I think it’s her mom???? Are they married?? Her hands are crossed!”
Kelly then adds, “She has a ring on but he doesn’t but I want to tell her ‘marriage is just paper you can still leave him. I’ve seen it happen.’”
DJ Bad Date
Kelly soon figured out this guy’s profession, tweeting, “Found out what he was promoting at 19. He’s a DJ!” And then, “He’s talking about how hilarious it will be when he wears his MAGA hat in front of his ‘friend, a jew.’ … I don’t think she voted for Trump but he is bragging about it between edamame shell chews.”
He treats his friends just as bad as he treats his friends. Kelly tweeted, “His ‘friend, a Jew’ isn’t allowed in his house unless he wears a hat.”
Luckily, Kelly’s assumption that they were married was off. “Oh thank GOD they are not married,” she said.
Going Downhill
This guy seems to have some real food issues. Kelly tweets,
“Their food came.
Her: will you tell me what this is?
Him: no, you just eat it.”
And then: “She picked up chopsticks and he slapped them out of her ‘YOU DON’T EAT SUSHI WITH CHOP STICKS’… She keeps asking him what different fish are and he still won’t tell her.’”
Maybe his problems run in the family, too: “Omg omg omg he said one of his brothers (could have meant friend) is in jail for 25 murders. He threw it out so casually.”
Parting Ways
