Sirius XM’s settlement to benefit individuals on Do Not Call Registry

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the Sirius XM is found itself in big trouble. TCPA is a federal law that protects customers from telemarketing harassment practices. The cat states and includes the protection from the calls in which the customers have registered themselves on the national Do Not Call Registry or also on the company’s do not call list.

According to the allegation in the class-action lawsuit filed by plaintiff Thomas Buchanan on March 2017, Sirius XM contacted customers for the purpose of telemarketing despite some of the customers placing themselves on National Do Not Call Registry and also the company’s own internet do not call registry.

A denial to settlement

The company is owned by Sirius XM Holdings and is a whole new world of radio services and music listening. However, they deny all the allegations but have eventually agreed to settle the class-action lawsuit for the purpose of avoiding the further risk and cost of ongoing litigation.

Well, this settlement is going to benefit many individuals, who received the call from the company despite them being placed on National Do Not Call Registry over a period of 31 days prior or on Sirius XM’s internet Do Not call registry.

They agreed to a settlement in the form of paying $25 million and by providing free services. So, if you are eligible for the potential benefit from the Sirius XM Do Not Call List Class Action Lawsuit then you can file a claim by 8th of October,2019 for the cash payment and 22nd of December,2019 for the free service in order to receive your potential award.

According to the settlement terms Sirius XM is subjected to provide either 3 months of free access to the All-access subscription package that gives the individuals the access to all available channels on the network, which currently counts over 150 channels streaming, or the cash payment of $25 million, which will be distributed to the individuals claiming the reward by submitting their claim forms.

So, the eligible individual can choose either free service or cash payment but not both. But if the individual claims nothing then they don’t receive any reward plus their claim against Sirius XM will be released.

To be eligible in order to claim the potential reward, the individual must have received more than one telemarketing call from the Sirius XM in a period of 12 months between October 16th, 2013 and April 26th,2019.

So, if an individual find himself eligible for the potential award of cash (estimated to be $12) or for the free service, then he/she can head over to their claim form, fill up the information, complete it and submit it by October 22nd,2019 or December 22nd,2019.

On the whole, the settlement is going to benefit the individuals. But certainly, every year there are a million dollars left on the table unclaimed from the settlement. This is because the people get confused as to what is involved in staking their claims. But if you are eligible to claim the settlement, go ahead as you are all on the safe side.

When class-action lawsuit settles, the individuals eligible to collect the part of the settlement are protected from a personal contact by the company sued. So, they just receive an e-mail that comprises instructions on how to claim the refunds. And in some cases, the settlement is posted online, or in the newspaper to make eligible individuals aware of the settlement fact and consider collecting their part from the final settlement. So, is the case of Sirius XM’s settlement.

Bottom line

This settlement will surely benefit the eligible individuals, who received calls with a purpose of telemarketing despite being placed on the National Do Not Call registry or in the Sirius XM’s internal Do Not Call list.

So, the eligible individuals can benefit from either claiming the 3 months free subscription of Sirius XM All-access package or by claiming the cash payment, which after distribution can conclude to a ballpark amount of $12 each individual. The claim forms can be submitted by October 22nd, 2019 or December 22nd, 2019. If you want to learn more on how and where to do it, visit siriusxmdnctcpasettlement.com