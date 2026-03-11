The Woman and Pioneer Who Turned a Family Dream into Orlando’s Most Magical Hotel

Orlando’s attractions are famous for fast rides and loud fireworks, but many families want a softer kind of magic, especially at the end of a fun-filled day at the parks. Once everyone’s energy begins to dwindle and the kids start to act cranky from missing their afternoon nap, they want a place where they can breathe and take time for shared moments together.

That desire led to the launch of Magic Moment Resort and Kids Club in Kissimmee. “I saw that the traditional playbook for the hospitality industry was never written for families like the ones we welcome,” founder Carina Radonich recalls. “We serve families who travel not just for leisure, but for connection and healing. From the very beginning, I knew we couldn’t just replicate what others in hospitality were doing. We set out to redefine what a stay could feel like when we offered Hospitality from the heart.”

The inspiration behind the small resort that grew into a pioneer

Where many resorts are built for rushing rather than resting, this one is different. It’s a hospitality experience where families’ emotional connection is at the center of every decision.

“For us, it’s never been about setting a standard,” the resort’s founder says. “It’s been about creating a feeling. A feeling of being welcomed, understood, and cared for. Families arrive with full hearts and full days behind them. Our role is to hold space for them. We design everything so families can relax into being together.”

The resort’s design ensures that guests feel seen and supported, which is why it offers multiple spaces inviting families to slow down. Children get to laugh and explore, and parents get a moment to exhale.

The guest experience is built-in: Award-winning hospitality from the heart

Tired of industry policies that ignore real life, the founder of this resort wanted a place where family comes first, where a warm front desk greets each guest, and a friendly breakfast sets the tone for each new day. Kids can play, and parents can rest. It’s a place where everyone can be themselves.

As the founder puts it, “We don’t sell amenities; we create experiences. And we don’t plan activities; we help build memories. Children are free to be curious, and parents have permission to slow down. That’s important to us because when a family feels emotionally safe, we see them open up. They laugh and remember what it’s like to enjoy each other. That’s the magic we get to see every single day.”

That idea guides every aspect of the resort. The team doesn’t try to impress guests; they try to touch their hearts. They hold space for real moments and make it easier for families to reconnect.

Leading hospitality with heart in Orlando’s competitive tourism market

Orlando is a tough place to stand out. Yet, in a city where dozens of hotels invest in marble and high gloss to chase profit per square foot, one founder chooses the new measure of joy per heartbeat.

Instead of a lavish lobby, this resort greets guests with a Kids Club and a playground. These spaces invite play and imagination, which today’s families need much more than another full day under the harsh Florida sun.

The leadership style that guides the resort is refreshingly simple. The founder listens not only to trends, but to people. She watches both parents and children to see what families need in real time.

As a mom, this founder knows small acts of support can change a whole day. She trains staff to pay attention and offer help before families ask for it, creating a team that touches lives and meets real needs to earn trust.

The goal is always to make the next step easy and let the good results follow. That’s how this resort keeps growing in a crowded market.

A defining milestone: Becoming the first resort of its kind in the world

In terms of growth, the resort recently reached the thrilling milestone of becoming the first hotel to partner with a world-leading hotel brand, allowing guests to earn double reward points for their stay. This honor brings with it an incredible sense of pride and responsibility.

The founder is determined to expand the resort while keeping its soul. It was built to put families first, and she promises that this will never change.

This new partnership connects a small, heart-led brand with a trusted global company, enabling the resort to reach more people and helping the team serve families even better.

The benefits for guests are clear. With each stay, families earn reward points for the world-leading brand that they can enjoy at its other hotels. It also brings more visibility, as more families can now find this place and discover what makes it so special.

Connection remains the resort’s primary mission. This exciting partnership will simply help create more of it.

Defining success as shared joy over occupancy rates

In hospitality, numbers around occupancy and revenue often take priority, but this resort chooses to look instead at wonder and shared moments. The founder studies the spark in a child’s eyes and listens for a parent’s quiet sigh of relief, which are her true signs of success.

“Every space in our resort aims to spark joy,” she says. “Our Kids Club invites creativity, and our play areas welcome energy. When we can make children feel engaged and parents feel present, small features become big memories. A bubble party turns into a favorite story, or a chalkboard wall becomes a love note. These are the moments that show the power of thoughtful design and true care.”

Of course, occupancy keeps the doors open. But the resort’s founder measures more than that. Instead, she asks a different question: “Did we help this family feel closer?” If the answer is yes, then the day was a success.

That shift shapes the culture and guides the resort’s design. In a busy city, this is a place where families can rest and reconnect.

In the end, this resort’s founder didn’t follow the old playbook but wrote an entirely new one. Leading with love and listening with care is how she builds for real life and keeps the focus on families.

The magic of Orlando isn’t only in the parks. It’s also in the quiet moments that families share after and in the way a team cares with intention.

A founder built a place for these moments, turning a family dream into a real and lasting escape. And that’s the heart of this growing resort.