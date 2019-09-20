Wooden Jewelry – Why is it so Trendy?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Wooden jewelry recently became quite popular with fashion enthusiasts. Most people increasingly wear these jewelry pieces now, since they are available in various styles, shapes, and colors. Also, wooden jewelry is cheaper when compared to other materials used for making jewelry like platinum, silver, and gold.

One of the most used natural wooden jewelry are watches, rings, and necklaces. You might ask yourself, why do people choose to wear these pieces?

Well, in this article, you will be able to read why wooden jewelry became so popular. Let’s take a look:

1. Non-irritating

One of the reasons for wearing wooden watches and rings is that they are naturally non-irritating. This makes sure that the wooden jewelry remains biocompatible and hence, it does not cause any irritation. People might be allergic to other materials, hence, they often opt for wooden jewelry since it does not affect their skin. Also, wooden rings, watches, and necklaces are much gentler, thereby, making them more comfortable for wearing.

2. Aesthetic Value

As previously mentioned, wooden jewelry comes in different designs, styles, shapes, and colors, hence, the wearer can find a piece that will fit their needs. With wood, the design possibilities are endless, so, it can be easily carved into a wide range of complex designs and shapes. Also, since wood is available in a lot of types that are different in color and texture, it can be used to make jewelry, as well as allow inlays and engraving.

3. Lightweight

Compared to other jewelry materials like stones, metal, or glass, wooden materials have an advantage since they are lightweight. Wooden necklaces, rings, watches, bracelets, or even earplugs are much lighter and this is what allows the wearer to wear them for a long time, without feeling uncomfortable. Also, the light wooden earrings or necklaces exerts low strain on the earlobes or neck, so it also can prevent pain.

4. Lasts Longer

According to the experts from Urban Designer, when compared to other jewelry types, wooden jewelry simply lasts longer. When compared to materials like stone or metal, their low reactivity makes them last longer. Also, wood can be polished and re-polished using specific oils and waxes to maintain their luster. This allows wooden jewelry to last longer than other jewelry materials.

Best Wood for Making Jewelry

Bayong – Bayong comes from a tree that is found in the Philippines. It features a visible pattern and comes in a rich, warm color that can range from lighter to darker brown.

– Bayong comes from a tree that is found in the Philippines. It features a visible pattern and comes in a rich, warm color that can range from lighter to darker brown. Greywood – Greywood does not refer to one specific type of tree, instead, it refers to wood that is grey-colored that can come from different types of trees. The gray coloring is quite subtle, almost if the gray colors were blended with brown.

– Greywood does not refer to one specific type of tree, instead, it refers to wood that is grey-colored that can come from different types of trees. The gray coloring is quite subtle, almost if the gray colors were blended with brown. Jackfruit – Jackfruit or also known as nangka is naive to India. It comes in a nice, warm yellow-orange color that a lot of people often describe as golden brown.

– Jackfruit or also known as nangka is naive to India. It comes in a nice, warm yellow-orange color that a lot of people often describe as golden brown. Palmwood – like Greywood, the wood used for making Palmwood jewelry can come from a wide range of palm trees. It can range from dark to light brown and it has darker patterns and marks on it.

– like Greywood, the wood used for making Palmwood jewelry can come from a wide range of palm trees. It can range from dark to light brown and it has darker patterns and marks on it. Robles – Robles jewelry is made from trees that are found in rainforests. Although it is hardwood, it is incredibly lightweight. Its colors range from light to dark brown and some people even consider the wood to have a pinkish hue to them.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various reasons why wooden jewelry became so trendy. It is not only lightweight and durable, but it will also allow you to wear it for a long time, and they come in various shapes and sizes, which makes it easier for you to choose a jewelry piece that will fit your needs and style perfectly.