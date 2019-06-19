Would You Wear: Pastel Nail Polish?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Colors are everywhere this summer, whether it’s eye-searing neon or soft, muted pastels. Though I’ve definitely been more adventurous with my sartorial choices as of late, I can mostly be found in black on black on black … but I can’t deny, nor explain, an attraction to all things vivid or Easter egg-y this season. I’m hesitant to buy clothes in these trendy shades, because who knows when I’ll be over it and back to my much-loved monochromatic ways?

I’ve found that the best way to get my fill of color without betraying my wardrobe is by wearing it on my nails: I’ve traded in my typical mannequin-hands nude for everything from Essie’s vivid red-orange Vermillion to OPI’s sapphire blue Dating A Royal.

As of yesterday, I’m sporting Essie’s Mint Candy Apple, which I’m falling more and more in love with by the minute. I was reluctant to give pale pastels a spin, considering that my skin is pretty damn pastel itself, but this light greenish turquoise is the perfect contrast to my perfectly neutral-toned complexion. I’m obsessed! Your prettiest pastel is dependent upon your skin tone — fair girls like me should go for greens and blues, while medium tones are better suited to lilac or peach.

Darker ladies already have the perfect backdrop for pastels without having to worry about it washing them out, so they’ve got the lucky pick of the litter. What’s the verdict: would you spring for these shades? (from L-R: Essie Mint Candy Apple, Essie Lilacism, Essie Fiji)

Original by Rachel Krause