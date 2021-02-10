Why Yorkshire Is Leading the Hair Transplant Industry

Hair loss is a phenomenon that affects both males and females. According to data, male pattern baldness affects nearly half of men on the planet by the age of 50, and 1 in 4 women experiences hair loss at some stage in their life. Despite this astonishing statistic, most people still don’t know about the availability of hair transplant treatments.

The cost is quite steep for those with the knowledge, making it practically too expensive for many people. Despite the prices of hair transplant treatments in the UK reaching up to £30,000, there is a growing trend in one territory region. For some reason, Yorkshire is becoming the hub for hair transplant in the United Kingdom.

Ex-Manchester United and Wales player Ryan Gigs, former English cricketer Michael Lumb, and former English Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg are just a few notable names to have had hair transplants Yorkshire.

Yorkshire is a historic country located in Northern England and is known for being the largest county in the United Kingdom. The county is usually considered a cultural region that has given Britain many things, including stainless steel, many cricket legends, puddings, the first commercial steam train, Wensleydale cheese, the first football club, and now hair transplant.

There are plenty of reasons why this region is suddenly leading the hair transplant industry in the UK and, to some extent, Europe. Here are some of the reasons:

Price

When it comes to hair transplants, price plays an important role. While the rest of the UK, especially in the south, the prices are quite exorbitant, in Yorkshire, a classic hair restoration starts from £2500, which is relatively more reasonable than the rest of Britain’s world. For example, in the rest of Europe and North America, the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure can cost up to £18,000.

Even compared to the price in bigger city areas like London you are looking at saving around 20%. Which isn’t to bad considering you can get a train ride that takes 2-3 hours.

The high concentration of surgeons

The United Kingdom usually has one of the highest foreign-born GPS levels, with the Yorkshire region having the highest ratio of GPs per 10,000 population. Some of the Yorkshire region surgeons are known for their advancements in the industry, not only in Britain but also globally.

Advanced hair transplant techniques

Most surgeons prefer using Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure in Yorkshire, with the ARTAS Robotic Hair Transplant System’s help. ARTAS significantly reduces the time needed to perform the procedure and minimize pain and scarring during recovery. This procedure also does not leave behind scars, and there are no staples, scalpels, or sutures used during the operation. While the traditional hair transplant methods such as Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) require removing the skin, the FUE method involves removing each follicular unit from the donor site and transplanted to the thinning balding area one by one.

No waiting list

I appreciate Yorkshire, and I am sure you will, too, because hair transplant clinics don’t have long waiting lists because there are a good number of them. You don’t have to wander far to find a high-quality and accredited hair restoration clinic for your needs in Yorkshire cities such as Leeds, Bradford, York, and Sheffield.

Some London clinic becuase of the lack of space and avaible surgeons have waiting lists that last months and sometimes half a year to be seen for a hair transplant or consultation.

Location

Yorkshire County is the largest in Britain and links the south and the north as well as Scotland. And because hair restoration is cheap in Yorkshire, many people from London, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff, and Glasgow are attracted to Yorkshire. Besides, the commuting time between Yorkshire and London is less than two hours by train.

Many people visiting form London and the sounding areas tend to take a few days holiday before and after visiting the clinics to see the countryside and rest before going back to the big city life.

Yorkshire is the best place to start a business in the UK

Yorkshire’s county is fast becoming recognized as a business hotspot in the United Kingdom ahead of the Greater London, Merseyside, and Lancashire. The transport link in Yorkshire cities allows for easy access to Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, and other major towns and cities in England.

Having excellent transportation links make it easier for the movement of people to Yorkshire from the neighboring counties.

Juvida Clinics mentions that they are getting alot of new customers in 2021 from London and down south because of the rising prices for hair transplant procedures.

London is losing its appeal

For many years, the capital has been home to the UK’s most significant business share. But in recent years, we have witnessed some kind of logical shift within the country’s business community. Many big companies are now moving out of London and have pitched tents in cities like Sheffield and Leeds. Channel 4 is the largest and latest company to have shifted its headquarters to Yorkshire.

It is a massive opportunity for many entrepreneurs to start a Yorkshire business, a region experiencing tremendous economic growth.

Everything is relatively cheap in Yorkshire

There has been a tremendous increase in the talent pool in Yorkshire due to the affordable living costs. The low cost of living in the region also means inexpensive business services, such as hiring a hair transplant surgeon.

This could be a driving factor of the growth in business and customers the region is receiving.