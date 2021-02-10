How to Get Rid of Stress and Other Negative Influences

When a person is stressed, they are virtually unable to live up to their full potential. The sad part is that regardless of who you are and how successful you may be, stress and other negative influences will follow you around like a dark cloud. These clouds will not allow you to be yourself – to enjoy the sunshine of life.

With the right techniques, stress can be removed from your life. You just need to have the will to let it go and to surround yourself with positive energy. With her help, most of the students that attended her shamanic workshops were able to do so. Learn how to get rid of stress as well, with the help of Shakuntali.

1. Remove the Negative People

Some people are what we tend to call “energy vampires.” They take you for granted, they stress you out and are overall a negative influence on you. If your stress is caused by these individuals, ask yourself this: do you really need them in your life? Are they worth having around, considering that they display negative energies towards you?

If their negativity is stressing you out, they recommended to reconsider whether you still want them around or not.

2. Stop Holding a Grudge

Forgiveness has a lot of press nowadays, and its benefits are indeed worthwhile. That being said, many of us do not realize how many things we hold onto from the past, and how much it affects us.

Holding a grudge is very tiresome and stressful – and the moment we are faced with the reason for our grudge, we become even more stressed and angry. This is why the best step here would be to let go of your grudges, forgive, and simply move on.

Gemma from Washington, for example, was fine until the moment that she got fired from her job, out of the blue. Since she could not get a new job right away, she was forced into becoming a housewife. She held a grudge against her colleagues, who seem to have forgotten about her right away. She held a grudge against her employer, who gave her no warning.

Talking with her husband at night also did not help, everything was beginning to irritate her at that point. And because she was stressed out, not only did she gain weight, but she began to dislike the things that used to bring her joy.

“I felt like the negative was pouring out of me, poisoning the family relationship. Psychologists did not help. Even my favorite, tennis, which I have been practicing since I was 4, started to irritate me.”

Talking to a friend of hers, she then heard of Shakuntali Siberia. She signed up for her classes, and among other things, she learned to let go of her grudges and move on. She let go of her problems, and from that point on, she was no longer weighed down by the stress. She could finally be her own person again.

3. Stop Listening to Others

She said that many people live their life based on what other people say about them. What stresses them out is that they feel unable to live up to other people’s expectations – other people’s way of believing how they should live their life.

That being said, the moment you stop listening to the negative critique of others and just focus on your well-being, you should be able to relieve some of that stress. The only one who can tell you how to live your life is you.

4. Laugh

When you are stressed out, you are practically building up the negative feelings inside of you, storing them into your body and affecting your well-being. However, have you noticed how cleansed you feel after you’ve had a good laugh? After you watched something so funny, it practically released the stress and emotions out of your body?

Laughter is the best medicine, as it fills your body with good energy, kicking the negative kind out of your body. Laughter is not only a quick band-aid – it’s something that can help you out in the long term. She convinces that even if you adopt the “fake it until you make it” technique, your body will react to it and will relieve the built-up stress.

5. Listen to Music

Music has a way of ridding you of negative energy. Any type can work, as long as you have a particular inclination for it. However, certain kinds of music are more efficient when it comes to ridding you of negative influences and stress.

“Music that has a 417Hz frequency is said to turn bad energy into the good type – so, not only are you protecting yourself from negative energy, but you will also be replenishing on the good kind.”

This is why her seminars are such a convenient choice for her students. There, they should be able to learn exactly what kind of music works best for calming the soul.

6. Drop the Negative Attitude on Yourself

Like when you are holding a grudge against others, you may not notice that you can also direct that grudge on yourself. It will be a grudge that will manifest itself through negating your abilities and minimizing your successes.

These limits can actively stress you out because you do not believe yourself able to pass them. However, with the right help and some guidance from her, you should be able to more efficiently get rid of the negative influences you direct towards yourself.

Lessons

Stress and other negative influences can be relieved from your body and mind – but only as long as you try enough. If you still feel stressed out, you may want to try one of Shakuntali’s seminars yourself. This should help purify at least some of the stress.