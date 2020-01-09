Zoe Kravitz’s Marriage to Karl Gusman

In the February edition of Elle magazine, Zoe Kravitz went all nude for the cover, and she revealed some interesting details from her personal life.

She started to talk about her early life when her father, Lenny Kravitz, went on to live in Miami. He took his 11-year-old daughter Zoe with him, and she remembered those times, “I didn’t like my new school. I didn’t feel like I fit in anywhere, and I was surrounded by an enormous amount of beauty and posturing. I was a chunky, perfectly normal-looking 15-year-old, but I had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt short and ungainly.”

In her teenage years, her father, the masterful Lenny Kravitz, dated the talented and beautiful actress Nicole Kidman. However, Zoe was a moody teenager, and she stated how her behavior towards the actress wasn’t all peaches and cream. Zoe also had a terrible disease, which she is battling for ten years. She described her battle with leukemia to the magazine, “I’m okay now. But I am very vigilant. It’s a disease, and I never let myself forget that.”

Zoe Kravitz is married to Karl Gusman, and she also talked about her family life, as well as her marital one. She id trying her best to keep her family close, which sometimes can be a difficult task, considering their lifestyle. The actress stated, “I’m used to my family living in different cities, yet we stay close while all doing our own things. I mean, Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe.”