10 best anime movie to watch online

Children and even adults like to watch anime movies, which make them, laugh, cry, or create excitement in them. Japanese anime movies are also becoming popular as they are based on pop culture. There are many websites where people can find these anime movies. And one of the best is definitely Transmediadesign. Some of them provide the content for free while others are paid services. Here is a description of some of the popular anime movies.

Ninja Scroll

This is an anime movie where many battles are fought and viewers will find bodies with blood. In this movie, Jubei is the ex-Ninja who is threatened that he will be killed. Tokugawa has threatened the ex-ninja. The duration of the movie is one and a half-hour in which eight devils are to be killed. There are eight devils of Kimon each having a different set of powers. The film will influence those people who are fond of watching action movies.

Wolf Children

It is a movie in which a mother struggling to be a good parent. A girl named Hana is a college student who loves a charismatic man but ht e mane was a werewolf. She gave birth to two children who were wild animals in human form. The film is good but there are times when it also becomes heartbreaking. This is a fairytale movie and children will like it.

Patlabor

This is a movie in which connection n between humanity and technology can be observed. The movie was made by Mamoru Oshii and I. G. Tatsunoko. The movie is a science fiction where the procedure of enforcement of the law is shown in the age of automation. There are robots in the movie who have to fight with a bunch of enemies. The movie is full of entertainment and children will like watching it.

Redline

Redline is a movie in which there is a character called Sweet JP who is a stylish man. JP enters a race called the titular Redline, which is not very much popular. In this race, he will find villains, aliens, cyborgs, and weirdos. There are people who make a plot of manipulating the race. They try to do this with the help of interstellar war and secret bio-weapon experiments. People will enjoy watching it and have lots of fun.

Vampire Hunter

This movie is considered as one of the first anime movies, which was made keeping in mind the elder viewers. The movie was successful and many anime movies were made for the audience. The movie is haunting and adventurous too. In the movie, there is a vampire hunter whose task is to protect a young woman from a demonic menace. The movie led to the making of other movies like Vendetta and Castlevania. The character is designed on the concept of Final Fantasy concept given by Yoshitaka Amano.

Paprika

People say that the movie should not be watched by the one who is drunk as he will not be able to understand it. The concept of the movie is based on an illegal technology in which a user has the lotion of interfering, viewing, and interacting with the dreams of other people. This is a science fiction movie. Many things go wrong while the user interacts with the dreams of others. There are spoilers who spoil the dreams. Viewers will fond twists, emotions, visuals and many things, which may either, give them a shock or will entertain them. This is a movie in which people will see how rules of animation can be changed or broken.

The girl who leapt through time

This movie was made by Mamoru Hosoda. He first tried to make a movie called Howl’s Moving Castle but his concept was rejected so he made this movie. This is a thought-provoking and entertaining movie. The movie is based on a concept that, there is a girl named Makoto Konno, who actually has the power of leaping through time. She used this power in order to get good grades. Later on, she faced many consequences of using these powers. The movie is based on imagination and people will be entertained while watching it.

Princess Mononoke

The movie is made by the director Hiyao Miyazaki under Studio Ghibli. The movie is considered as one of the most entertaining anime moves. The movie is based on a girl named Princess Mononoke. The movie shows the relationship of man with different like man and nature, man and man, man and tentacle boar, and many others. The movie is adventurous and entertaining. The movies made by Ghibli studio are available online and people have to purchase or rent the movie to stream it.

Wrapping up

These are some of the entertaining anime movies which people can watch online or purchase it from a store. The movies are entertaining and people will love watching them with friends and family.