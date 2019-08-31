Prevent your dog from going out

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As we all know already, pets enjoy nature and running in their free space. However, when you live in an urban area with a lot of streets and vehicles nearby, it might be very dangerous for your pet to not have any restrictions of running towards them. Dogs are highly intelligent, and they can often sense if they shouldn’t do something or if danger is coming their way, but sometimes accidents happen, and unfortunately they can be fatal.

In order to prevent all of these bad things from happening, you should consider getting a portable pet fence. They are a very essential part of keeping your dog safe both while at home and while traveling, so let’s take a look at some things that you should know about these types of fences.

What are portable fences?

Just like regular fences, they serve for restricting a certain area in which your dog is not allowed to go, but they can also be easily picked up and transferred somewhere else in case you need it. If you’re a beginner at this, chances are that you’ll feel a little bit overwhelmed by the many choices out there on the market. There are just many brands and manufacturers that offer their products to pet owners worldwide, so which one are you supposed to choose? Worry not, we’re here to help.

Choosing the right portable fence

According to dogstruggles.com, the perfect portable fence is the one that offers just the right amount of protection without being too hard to carry and transport with you. It should be a stable build, without any sharp edges or things that can hurt your dog, but also easily manageable for putting it in your car for example.

What makes a portable fence high-quality and a right choice?

A great portable dog fence should be something that provides a large playing area, and it also allows a change in the size of it. For example, if the entire fence is modular, you will be able to adjust how much space your dog can have, depending on the area in which you are currently. Some places will require you to reduce the size, while other outdoor locations allow you to expand it to the maximum.

The setup should be easy, meaning that you shouldn’t spend hundreds of hours in order to set up the fence, and it should also come with a good instruction manual so that you don’t mess up anything during the installment. The material should be high quality and durable, preferably stainless if it’s metal, simply because you don’t want it getting rusty after just a few rains (which will probably happen every now and then since you’ll be using it outdoors most of the time).

The right portable fence is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, and very useful for camping. We all know how much of a trouble it can be if your dog runs out into the forest while you’re camping with your family, so setting up something like this is very important.