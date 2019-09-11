10 Best Smallest ATX Case in 2019 – Review

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Here you are, all set up with the main items that will soon be placed into your PC, however, something is bothering you – in which case you will house your system? Moreover, it turns out it is a relevant question, and since you want the smallest ATX case, it is essential to read what comes next.

Today, the design of the PC’s is rapidly changing, and the majority of it is getting smaller. Therefore, you want to follow the same route and take a small case that will adequately hold the PC system inside. Also, it doesn’t mean that the size of your PC will affect its quality and capacity; on the contrary, you will still be able to do some 4K VR gaming on it. However, the most important thing regarding the smaller case is that you will save all that space at the office and home. After all, isn’t the minimalism something that we all craving for sometimes?

Moreover, if you are hooked up on the idea of small ATX cases (and we believe you are) we created a list of all the best ATX cases with its features, including pros and cons for each product. Therefore, you can consider all the options before you choose to purchase it.

1. Corsair Carbide Series 200R

(Best Smallest for Easy Builds)

Corsair Carbide Series 200R has a simple design, and it is made for easy and handy use. The brand is quite famous for creating high – quality products, and this one is not an exception. Moreover, the price is quite reasonable if we compare it with other models, and if we consider the brand reputation.

Features:

⦁ Works with ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards

⦁ GPU length 420mm, CPU cooler height 165mm, and PSU length 200mm

⦁ Drive Bays: 5.25″ x 3, 3.5″ x 4, and 2.5″ x 4

⦁ Maximum up to 8 x 120mm fans

⦁ Dust filters installed

⦁ 7 PCI-E Slots

⦁ Top-Front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2 and Audio In/Out

⦁ PSU intake

The model is quite compact and simple. However, it can support radiator cooling. The case also supports 120mm up to 240mm water – coolers. Also, can work with H55, H60, H75, and H80i Corsair Liquid Coolers.

Pros:

⦁ Inexpensive

⦁ Supports liquid-cooling options

⦁ Cable management

⦁ SSD, HDD, and ODD installations

⦁ Can get expanded

Cons:

⦁ Can’t support full-sized ATX MOBO’s

2. Cooler Master HAF XB EVO

(Best High Airflow)

The Cooler Master’s HAF XB II EVO is a compact ATX case designed with one thing in mind – to deliver a high – quality product. It has two cooling systems which allow perfect airflow and will enable you to enjoy the silence while working on the PC.

Moreover, the model is designed in a box – style; therefore, it makes it perfect for game enthusiasts. If you are one of them, you know what to do!

Features:

⦁ Has ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX

⦁ Made from steel and polymer from the best quality

⦁ GPU length 334mm, CPU cooler height 180mm, and PSU length 180mm

⦁ Has four fans: a 200mm at the top, 2 x 120mm in the front, and a 120mm rear fan

⦁ 7 PCI-E for expansion

⦁ Front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2

⦁ Has two top – panels

Also, what we consider as a significant feature is that the model comes with two pre-installed durable XtraFlo fans. Additionally, it is designed to support 240mm radiator for even more powerful airflow to keep the system running cool as possible.

Pros:

⦁ Designed for high airflow

⦁ Tool-less case

⦁ Advanced design

⦁ User-friendly

Cons:

⦁ Costly

⦁ Doesn’t support a 360mm radiator

3. Rosewill Cullinan

(Best Looking)

Rosewill Cullinan is peace of creativity build from one of the best designers. It is a compact ATX case with an elegant look.

One of the best features this PC case has, is an edge-to-edge glass panel on both sides and front that has 4x120mm blue LED fans.

Features:

⦁ Micro ATX, ATX, XL-ATX, and E-ATX motherboards

⦁ 360mm radiator on top and front

⦁ Max 7 fans: 3 x 120/140mm in the front, up to 3 x 120mm (or 2 x 140mm) at the top, and a 120/140mm rear fan

⦁ I/O with USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2

⦁ Made of high-quality plastic, steel, and tempered glass

⦁ 7 PCI-E slots

⦁ GPU length 420mm, CPU cooler height 180mm, and PSU length 240mm and 2 x 3.5″ and 2 x 2.5″ internal drive bays

⦁ Fan-Speed control button

Again, we mention the LED lights because of the case looks amazing and original with these features, and it is truly worth having. However, the 5mm glass and high – quality mentioned fans allow airflow without making any noise. Therefore, you get a perfectly designed case that runs smoothly and lights up the room.

Pros:

⦁ HDD installation

⦁ Pre-installed dust filters

⦁ Innovative design

⦁ Option to hide cables

Cons:

⦁ Could be more spacious

4. Corsair Carbide Air 540

(Best Overall)

Corsair is one of the most – trusted brands for designing advanced PC devices. The model Air 540 PC case is, without a doubt, one of their best products regarding PC cases.

It is designed to be small and practical. Also, it has a dual-chamber design with PSU on the back chamber and CPU, GPU and memory on the main room.

The design has a proficient system that runs cool and never heats up, mainly because of the direct airflow which runs through the main chamber.

It is the most suitable for all of you who are looking to really upgrade your PC and still look minimalistic.

Features:

⦁ E-ATX, ATX, mATX, and Mini-ITX

⦁ 6 x 120mm or 5 x 140mm case fans (videti ovo)

⦁ 4 x 2.5”, 2 x 3.5”, and 2 x 5.25” drive bays

⦁ GPU length 320mm, CPU cooler height 170mm, and standard ATX PSU length 250mm

⦁ Front dust filter

⦁ 8 PCI – E – slots

⦁ I/O with USB 3.0 x 2 and Audio In/Out ports

Corsair Carbide Air 540 offers much more then you can imagine. It also has an additional space in case you want to build extra coolers, and you can install a 360mm liquid cooler on the front panel too.

Pros:

⦁ Runs quiet

⦁ Made of steel and it has additional space

⦁ Advanced cooling features

⦁ PCI – E storage installation

⦁ User-friendly

Cons:

⦁ High – priced

⦁ Impossible to order without additional features

5. Rosewill Cullinan PX Series Cube Case

(Best Budget)

The Rosewill Gaming ATX Mid Tower Cube Case comes with a stylish design and super – powerful features. It has a dual-chamber design and comes with LED lights inside. It has perfect airflow, which allows enough cooling for the parts affected by warming such as CPU, GPU, and MOBO.

Moreover, it is designed to hide all the unimportant stuff from the surface, like drives, cables, and PSU. Therefore, it has a space in the back where the items are placed.

Features:

⦁ Has ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards

⦁ GPU length 310mm and CPU cooler height 120mm

⦁ Maximum seven fans: 2 x 120mm in the front, 2 x 120mm at the bottom, 2 x 120/140mm at the top, and an 80mm rear fan

⦁ Up to 280mm long liquid-cooling radiators at the top or a 240mm in the front

⦁ Has 2 x 3.5″ and up to 3 x 2.5″ internal storage drives

⦁ Supports front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2 and Audio In/Out jacks

⦁ 7 PCI-E slots

Furthermore, the Cullinan PX Series Cube Case has several configuration options:

Blue Sapphire provides efficient airflow and water cooling Ruby Red is adequate for passionate users and gamers who want to experience the full power of the PC Emerald Green is designed for gamers who still think about the waste of energy, and need a power-efficient system that works excellent

Moreover, the dual chamber design is made to deliver flawless services and to provide fun to its loyal users.

Pros:

⦁ Economic

⦁ The dual-chamber design

⦁ Three pre-installed 120mm LED front fans in blue, red or green color

⦁ Spacious

Cons:

⦁ Doesn’t support a 360mm radiator

6. Thermaltake Core G3

(Slim ATX Case)

Thermaltake Core G3 is one of the best high – quality products when it comes to the slim design. It is wholly designed to be user-friendly, and it takes little space. Also, it is designed so that it can match with everything, including the living room. However, it has additional space so that you can upgrade it more in case you are into 4K VR gaming.

Features:

⦁ 12″ x 9.6″ (ATX), 9.6″ x 9.6″ (Micro ATX), and 6.7″ x 6.7″ (Mini ITX)

⦁ 2 x 2.5″ or 2 x 3.5″ storage drives with HDD cage

⦁ 2 x 120mm fans or a 240mm radiator in the front and a 120mm top fan

⦁ GPU length 310mm, CPU cooler height 110mm, and SFX PSU length 130mm

⦁ Has front I/O with USB 2.0 x 2, USB 3.0 x 2, and HD Audio jacks

⦁ Two extra slots

Core G3 has an elegant side window that allows you to see the interior of the PC system.

Pros:

⦁ Good price

⦁ Advanced design

⦁ Lightweight

⦁ Applicable both vertically and horizontally

⦁ Two pre-installed 120mm fans included

⦁ Made of SPCC

Cons:

⦁ Not – applicable for the standard PSU

⦁ Doesn’t support cable management

7. Riotoro CR1080

(Best for Minimalistic Builds)

Riotoro CR1080 has a simple and minimalistic design that allows users to modify it or change it by their preferences. Also, you should note that it is one of the smallest ATX PC cases that can support Full – ATX motherboards. Impressive indeed.

Features:

⦁ Can work with ATX, mATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards

⦁ The capacity of GPU length 300mm, CPU cooler height 122mm, and PSU length 220mm

⦁ Drive Bays of 5.25″ x 1, 3.5″ x 1, and 2.5″ x 1 + 3.5″/2.5″ x 1 (convertible)

⦁ I/O with USB 3.0 x 2

⦁ The dual-chamber design

⦁ 7 PCI-E slots

Moreover, the case can support up to 240mm radiators, with an option for a GPU fan. Also, it can support up to 2x 120mm fans in the front, including 80mm rear fan.

Pros:

⦁ Low – priced

⦁ Has 120mm blue LED fan installed

⦁ Pre-installed dust filters

⦁ Clean cable management

⦁ Spacious

⦁ Advanced design

Cons:

⦁ Fragile materials

⦁ Tight space around the motherboard

8. AeroCool Cases Aero-1000 Black

(Cheap)

Aerocool Aero-1000 Black is one great example of a budget-priced but quality compact ATX case. It is the number one choice for the majority of gaming PC builders on a budget.

Features:

⦁ Supports ATX, MicroATX, and Mini-ITX

⦁ GPU length 410mm, CPU cooler height 170mm, and standard ATX PSU length 220mm

⦁ Acrylic side – window

⦁ Maximum up to 5 x 3.5″ or 7 x 2.5″ installation

⦁ Holds up to 5 fans: 2 x 120/140mm on the front, 2 x 120/140mm at the top, and a 120mm rear fan

⦁ Removable and washable dust filters installed

⦁ A top I/O with USB 3.0 x 2 and Audio In/Out

Aerocool Aero-1000 Black has a highly – functional framework. Also, it is specially designed to fit in small places and to take as less space as possible.

Pros:

⦁ Affordable

⦁ Cable management

⦁ Excellent airflow

⦁ Package of 3 pre-installed fans

Cons:

⦁ Doesn’t support a 360mm radiator

9. be quiet! BGW21 Pure Base 600

(Quietest)

Here is another well – known company that produces excellent PC cases, made from high – quality materials. BGW21 Pure Base 600 is one of their best editions regarding PC cases, and the name itself says that it will not disturb you while working, especially not in the matter of the sound.

The case is designed for the advanced user, therefore, it is applicable for the professional users, and professional gamers too. The user can completely modify it. For instance, the top cover can be entirely displaced to provide extra airflow.

Features:

⦁ Supports ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards

⦁ Maximum: GPU length 425mm, CPU cooler height 165mm, and PSU length 210mm

⦁ Drive Bays: 5.25” x 2, 3.5″ x 3, and 2.5″ x 8

⦁ 360mm liquid-cooling radiators at the top and front panel

⦁ 7 fans: 3 x 120mm top, 3 x 120/140mm front, and a 120mm back fan

⦁ Materials: high-quality steel, 4mm tempered glass, and ABS Plastic

⦁ Top-front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2 and Audio/Out

⦁ 7 PCI-E slots

The BGW21 Pure Base 600 truly has an exceptional design, and it also has a side – window that provides an insight into the model.

Pros:

Easy to maintain

Lightweight design

Silent

Two pre-installed pure Wings fans

Dust filters

Cons:

Without cable management

10. Corsair Carbide 400C

(Premium)

Corsair has developed another excellent ATX case, slightly different than the previous one. However, it has impressive specifications and features. What is incompatible with this model is the exceptional modern design. Also, it has a full – side panel window which makes the case to look even better.

Features:

⦁ Compatible with ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards

⦁ Maximum support: GPU length 370mm, CPU cooler height 170mm, and PSU length 190mm

⦁ Drive Bays: 3.5″ x 2, and 2.5″ x 3

⦁ Pre-installed fans: AF120L and AF140L

⦁ Holds up to 3 radiators: 360mm front, a 240mm top, and a 120mm back one

⦁ Has 6 fans: 3 x 120mm front, 2 x 120/140mm top, and a 120mm back fan

⦁ 7 PCI-E slots

Moreover, Corsair Carbide 400C has one incredible feature; it supports liquid – cooling and has space for the front, top, and behind radiators. Overall, it means the case has plenty of space for proper airflow and allows uninterrupted work for the PC. Also, it matches with H55, H60, H75, H80i, H90, H100i, H105, and H110 Corsair Liquid Coolers.

Pros:

⦁ User-friendly

⦁ Has PSU and 3.5 drive bay cover

⦁ Two pre-installed fans

⦁ Made from quality materials

⦁ Doesn’t make noise

Cons:

⦁ No optical drive bays option

⦁ Without a fan controller

Useful buying tips

Here are some helpful tips regarding the purchase of ATX cases, and on what you should focus while making a decision:

Components – in case you own all the main parts for the model, you should check the situation that is large enough to house it. Therefore, take a look at this: CPU height, GPU length, and PSU length. Quality – it is an essential part of the case, and we know how people are easily tricked by fancy designs and modern – looking cases that are made from low – quality materials. Therefore, we advise you to check from which material is your ATX case. Also, we suggest materials such as all-steel or aluminum. Possibilities – don’t forget that your system can always be upgraded, therefore, expanded and you would like to have a case that can support that. You shouldn’t lack a chance to improve your performance of your PC because of the lack of space. Air Flow – focus on what matters, for example, more cooling options. Many fancy ATX cases are poorly constructed and have wrong cooling locations. Hence, make sure your new case has the best airflow and other cooling alternatives. Cable Management – for all of you who are perfectionist this is an option you should consider as relevant. We advise you to go for offers that have cut – out spaces and cable routing channels.

Verdict

Choosing a perfect ATX case shouldn’t be complicated. However, you should consider all the options stated above and decide which one is the best for you. Therefore, we hope that by the help of this list, you will find a case that matches your desires.