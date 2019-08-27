Ultimate Guide to Swinger Parties (2019 Edition)

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Swinging is such a broad term. When most people hear it, they think about watching their girlfriend while she gets banged by a stranger – and it can bring up some discouraging feelings.

In reality, swinging is much more complicated (and exciting) than simply meeting someone on a traditional casual sex site like MeetnFuck. It’s an exploration of sexuality and an individual’s personal preferences. It gives people the opportunity to share their innermost desires with the man or woman they love more than anything.

Swinger parties, however, are a completely different animal.

Let’s jump in and cover all of the basics, so we can get a better understanding of how you can host one yourself.

Getting Started

If you’re thinking about hosting a swinger party, then you’re probably no stranger to the swinger scene. If not, I’d recommend you start at the bottom and work your way up to a swinger party.

Attending a swinger party is recommended before you commit to hosting one yourself since there are so many based to cover if you want to make sure everyone has a good time.

First things first: you need to establish a sound group of swingers that you and your partner are comfortable inviting into your home. Try only to invite people you’ve swung with before.

Inviting complete strangers with no prior contact can be troublesome, as they might not understand the rules of swinging – especially your rules. And nothing kills a vibe like some guy trying to get down your wife without asking either of you.

Once you have a solid roster of bangable friends, it’s time to set the stage for this magnificent event. You’re going to have to move some of your furniture around if you want to avoid having your buddy’s wife squirting all over your new couch.

It’s best to move all of your furniture to the side of your room, preferably in a way that gives the people sitting in them a view of the show.

The display bed in the center of the room should be big. Nobody wants to watch two people on a twin bed while everyone else crowds around them. You want to set up the bed like it’s a stage for you to perform on. Setting up a couple of smaller beds/couches to the side can be a good way to get everyone involved when the time comes. Marking off rooms is another common method.

It just diminishes the level of openness that swinging is all about.

Now that we’ve got our furniture set up for everyone’s viewing pleasure, and our guest list is ready to go, it’s time to start making preparations for your guests’ arrival.

House Guests

Your guest list should be fully prepped and ready to go by now. But before you invite everyone over for an afternoon of sex-fueled entertainment, you should double-check your guest list.

Hosting 10 people is a lot different than hosting 20 people, but both scenarios require a certain attention to detail that is going to make or break your swinger party. When I say “detail,” I mean those annoying guests you will inevitably experience sooner or later. You know the people.

The ones who are a little too impulsive. Those are the people that can ruin a good time in an instant, which is why you should make sure all of your guests are going to blend in well with the group dynamic. More often than not, these guests are the solo swingers (or unicorns) you invite to spice things up a bit. So be sure that you’ve pre-approved these people for the party.

Take them out to dinner with you and your significant other. If they seem inexperienced with the swinger community, and a little too eager to begin, then you might want to fill them in on what it’s going to be like. The rules should be laid out for them plain and simple, and if they break those rules, let them know about the repercussions.

Hopefully, you won’t have kicked these people out of your house in the middle of the party, but you never know what to expect once the sex really starts to pick up. People can get lost in the heat of the moment, and not having a significant other to keep them at bay can lead to some outrageous behavior – usually with males.

Letting the other guests know exactly who’s showing up is a good idea since some of them might have past experience with them. That could mean they’re ex-lovers or something like that – in which case, they might not attend. Even if some guests don’t show up, it’ll still be better than romantic tension filling the room, or jealousy taking control of your party guests.

Some of your guests might get hungry after a couple of hours, so it’s important to keep a craft services table on hand (usually in the kitchen) for famished guests. Keep plenty of water out in the open too – dehydration during a swinger party is no joke.

Now let’s dive in and figure out what it takes to get this party started for real.

Warming Up

Getting a swinger party started takes a lot more than you’d think. You can’t just start banging people the moment your first couple guests arrive. Well, you could, but it wouldn’t be anywhere near as fun as building up the sexual tension it the room first.

I’ve found that waiting for everyone to show up is a good move. It gives everyone about 30-40 minutes to chat and scope out the room before getting to the good stuff.

A great writer once said that building tension in a scene is the most powerful move you can make in a story. Dancing around the big punchline for as long as possible until the moment strikes is thrilling. The same can be said for a swinger party.

Remember the sexual tension you felt at your first high school party? Or the way you felt on that first day of summer camp when everyone was looking each other up and down, keeping their own twisted thoughts to themselves?

Well, that’s precisely the feeling you want, filling your guests before the action finally happens. For this to work, you should have a few games planned for everyone to play before it gets serious. One of these games is called “Nuts and Bolts”.

Basically, you get a varied selection of nuts and bolts from the hardware store. Be sure that only one nut fits into one specific bolt for each pairing. Next, you’ll need an idea bowl. Fill it with scraps of paper that detail a certain semi-sexual act – like making out, over the clothes groping, neck kissing, or anything else that will get the juices flowing.

Now you just need your guests to each pick a nut and bolt at random, and they two that match up can start playing. Everyone goes one at a time so that everyone can watch.

If it’s your party, you should go first. Starting the group off yourself is a good way to let everyone know that it’s on. Plus, it’s a power move that lets everyone in the house know that you’re in charge here.

The next game that you can play is called key swap. You’ve probably played a variation of this before, but I’ll give you the run-down anyway. Just put every guys’ keys in one bowl, and the girls’ in the other. Have half of your guests pick a set of keys from the opposite sex’s bowl, and pair them up accordingly.

Once everyone is happy with their partners, personally start the scene off. As each couple goes to do the naked tango, the room will fill with sexual tension, excitement, and nervousness. This is great because those are the exact emotions that should be filling a room full of swapping couples. And now that we’ve got the room’s momentum building – it’s time to turn this winger party up to 11.

Full Throttle

Depending on how large your swinger party ends up being, or how far your rules allow the guests to go with each other, you might start to experience an unprecedented level of excitement in the room. That’s how you’ll know when your party has reached the maximum swinging potential. Once this happens, it’s time for you to let yourself go a bit.

Hosting any kind of party can cause enough stress to make the whole experience unenjoyable, but that doesn’t mean you have to worry throughout the entire party.

Some of your guests will finish up sooner than others, which is why having a little table in the kitchen is so important. It gives them a place to relax after a good long swinging session, as well as a place to socialize. These guests might want to leave after they’re all worn out, and that’s fine. But keeping them around long enough for a second round isn’t a bad idea.

Playing another round of Nuts and Bolts can get the excitement back into the room, but this time we are going to change the sex acts to be a little more explicit. Pouring a drink or two or everyone can help too, just make sure you don’t over-serve anyone.

Try to play the key bowl game again, but with groups of three instead of two. Watching one of your guests give a double blowjob to two of the other men can be an exciting way to get even the guys back into the groove. From here, you know what to do with them. Just repeat this process over and over until everyone is completely exhausted.

The Aftermath

Hosting a swinger party is all fun and games until you have to clean up the mess, and If you forgot to put a cover on the furniture – you’re going to have a bad time.

Everyone should have had a wonderful time at your house, so they should make excellent choices for a second swinger party.

Plus, who knows? You might find more than a few swinger party invitations in your own mailbox once everything is all said and done. After everyone sees how you were able to put together a successful swinger party, they might be more inclined to host one of their own.

If your guests have any manners at all, they’ll be the ones cleaning up any own bodily fluids they might have accidentally sprayed across your floor/bed. If they didn’t, then you know who you’re excluding from your next swinger party.

Anyways, the cleanup isn’t going to be as bad as you think. With only two rooms to clean and two drink for each guest, there shouldn’t be much of a mess at all.

If anyone left items at your house, it might give you a spicy excuse to invite them over for a coffee. You might even find yourself hosting an impromptu-to swinger meetup.

When it’s all said and done, you should be left with an overwhelming sense of pride. Pride in yourself for hosting such an excellent get-together, pride in your significant other for being a part of something so magical, and pride in your ability to have a good banging time.

No party comes close to holding a candle to your swinger party – so congratulations. You’ve just pulled off what few people can. If you did it correctly, then you should have some memories leftover that’ll help you “pull-off” much more than that.