10 Best X470 Motherboards in 2019

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

X470 motherboards are high on demand nowadays. AMD issued Ryzen 2000 CPU’s not long ago, but people are not entirely satisfied with the way it works. That is why almost everyone turned to X470 motherboards, as they offer more things than AMD’s series.

We have tried to gather all the information we could find, in hopes that we will be able to provide you with enough facts and details about the best X470 motherboards out there. Here on our list, you will see the top ten X470 motherboards and the features they have. We think we did a good job, and we hope that you will find what you are looking for.

On our list, you will find motherboards from ASUS to Gigabyte, and all of them come from the ATX form factor, except for ASUS ROG Strix X470-I, which has a Mini-ITX form factor. Without any further ado, we present to you the best ten X470 motherboards. Take a look.

1. ASRock X470 Master SLI

Check Price @ Amazon

Given the features or lack of features that ASRock X470 Master SLI provides, the price should be a little lower than what it is now. However, that doesn’t mean that this motherboard is bad overall, or otherwise, we wouldn’t put it on our list. We consider this ASRock motherboard to be the second-best when it comes to budget. Great things about this motherboard are boosted Vcore voltage because of its 45A power chokes, and 12K black capacitors that make the motherboard last for up to 12,000 hours. There are two M.2 SATA 3 6Gbps backed slots, and PCle Generation 3 x 4 Ultra M.2inteface. In addition to this, there are six SATA 3 connectors. The bad thing about it is that the protection it has for the board is not that great, as steam and electricity can highly damage it.

Pros:

Good for overclocking

PCle 3.0 x16 slots made of metal

Enhanced Vcore voltage

Two M.2 ports

PCle Gen 3 x 4 Ultra M.2 interface

Cons:

Bad VRM

No WiFi

The price

2. MSI X470 Gaming Plus

(Best Budget)

Check Price @ Amazon

We consider MSI X470 Gaming Plus as the best budget X470 motherboard. There are quite possibly more bad things than the good things to this motherboard, but given the price it has, we think that you will get the best for such a price, depending on what you are searching for. This MSI motherboard has eight audio channels, furnished with visual output. VRM heatsinks are of sufficient size, good enough to manage the temperature, and RGB LED headers are amazing on this motherboard. There are also 11-phase energy design, CMOS clear switch and two M.2 ports for PCle 3.0 x 4 SSDs. The bad thing about this MSI motherboard is that the ATX board is not good with M.2 heatsink and WiFi.

Pros:

Price

Overclocking

Good performance

Eight Type-A ports

RGB LED

Cons:

Bad illumination esthetic

No USB 3.1 Type-C

No M.2 heatsink

No Intel-powered LAN port

3. Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi

Check Price @ Amazon

Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi is the best high-end X470 motherboard out there. The 10+2 digital power phase is backed by the heat-pipe-enabled heatsink, which is fantastic. Gigabyte made sure that they created an amazing motherboard when they created two CPU connectors that come with a four-pin connector. The water-cooling is impressive too, and eight hybrid fans can produce up to 2A/24W energy, and you can even join numerous pumps to the board. The cool thing about this motherboard is that the M.2 port has its cooling system.

Pros:

Rich design and fantastic lighting

Reliable and effective performance

Great for overclocking

10+2 digital power

Two CPU connectors with four-pin connectors

RGB lighting

RGB LED headers

DIMM and PCle slots

Eight hybrid fan headers of up to 2A/24W power

2 USB and M.2 port

Precision Boost Overdrive

Realtek ALC1220-VB audio codec

Two USB 3.0 for audio DACs

Cons:

The price

4. ASRock X470 Gaming ITX/AC

Check Price @ Amazon

ASRock X470 Gaming ITX/AC or ASRock Fatal1ty X470 Gaming ITX/AC is the best mini-ITX motherboard out there. Great features about this motherboard are eighth-Core CPU, two RGB headers type 5v, 12v AMD FAN LED, four SATA ports furnished with 2 USB headers of 2.0 and 3.0. the eighth-Core CPU doesn’t have RGB LEDs onboard due to the lack of space, but that shouldn’t be a big problem with this motherboard. The one PCle 3.0 x16 slots are made of metal, which can make up to all the flaws this ASRock motherboard has. The audio is also impressive, as it has Realtek ALC1220 coed that comes with Nichicon Fine Gold Series Audio capacitors, but there aren’t any more amps, and when it comes to CPU heatsink, it is of a good size, but there isn’t a thermal pad on it, and the temperature control is quite hard, as it can overheat.

Pros:

Solid performance

M.2 of 32Gbps

Amazing overclocking

Eighth-Core CPU

4 SATA 3 ports

2 USB headers 2.0 and 3.0

PCle 3.0 x16 slot made of metal

CH_FAN 2 up to 1A/12W

Realtek ALC1220 + 2 Nichicon Fine Gold Series

Cons:

Not much different from X370

CPU VRM design needs improvement

No dual M.2 and M.2 cooling

5. ASUS ROG Strix X470-F

Check Price @ Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix X470-F is the best thing when it comes for overclocking, and that is why we placed it on our list. On a core charge of around 1.4V bootlegged for the greatest clock speed with a DRAM rate, it kept at 3200MHz. The motherboard has some good features too as RGB lighting found onboard, and three RGB headers. There are two M.2 slots, one of which is cooled with an inbuilt heatsink. There is a Realtek ALC1220 too, and the audio show is amazing on this motherboard.

Pros:

Amazing M.2 cooling system

Fantastic for overclocking

Less energy expenditure

Strengthened PCle slots

Fantastic audio

Cons:

Design

Almost similar to X370

One RGB LED

6. ASRock X470 Taichi

Check Price @ Amazon

ASRock X470 Taichi is an amazing motherboard. The bad thing about it is that the price is a bit higher than it should be, but given the features and everything you get with this motherboard, you won’t shed a tear for a single cent you give.

The design is fantastic, and the installation is excellent, too. There are two steel-surrounded PCle x 16 slots, and the four DIMM outlets allow you to have up to 64 GB of DDR4 storage. Another great thing about this motherboard is that it has eighth SATA ports.

Pros:

Amazing storage

Fantastic memory

Nice design

Good core specs

4 DIMM sockets

Two M.2 connectors

Two USB 3.1 header

Cons:

The price

7. Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming

Check Price @ Amazon

Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming is considered as the best entry-level X470 motherboard. There are a lot of useful features, but there are some bad things, too. Let us start with the good stuff. There are six SATA 6Gbps port, eight fan headers with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 headers. You also get USB 3.1 Generation 2 Type-C with the PCB and Realtek ALC1220 audio codec. Intel-powered LAN ports, nine Type-A USB ports, and the fan managing region are impressive on this Gigabyte motherboard. However, the bad things could overshadow the performance and some of the fantastic features that this motherboard provides. For example, there is no RGB lighting, and there is only one M.2 heatsink. We still think that this motherboard is quite good, but everything is up to you, and what are you searching for.

Pros:

Price

Layout

Overclocking

Intel-powered LAN ports

Fantastic audio

A lot of USB ports

Realtek ALC1220 audio codec

Cons:

No RGB lighting

Less detailed cooling

No SATA support

8. Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero WiFi

Check Price @ Amazon

If you want something for 2700x, then ASUS ROG Crosshair VII Hero WiFi is the fantastic option. It is a little expensive, but if you want the best gaming experience, then you should definitely consider buying yourself this motherboard. The features that it provides are up to ten phases for the Vcore, and SoC phases, which is a fantastic thing to have if you need to balance out the thermals. Another cool thing about ASUS ROG Crosshair VII Hero WiFi is that it has an AM4 board that provides you with the ability to have two 4x PCL-E 3.0 and several M.2 slots. Eight out of the twelve USB ports that it possesses are USB 3.0, and the water-cooling sensors and eight fan headers will keep your computer’s temperature well managed.

Pros:

Amazing for overclocking

Strong VRM

Digital PWM and 60A power stages

Four RGD LED

PCle-E 3.0

12 USB ports

Cons:

The price

9. ASUS Prime X470-Pro

Check Price @ Amazon

ASUS Prime X470-Pro is reliable and a durable X470 motherboard. The features that it offers are a beautiful design with a silver heatsink and an inbuilt M.2 cooler. Other amazing things that this motherboard provides are DDR4 3466 MHz storage and two USB 3.1ports, as well as double M.2 slots. The RGB illuminated board has ASUS 5-way optimization and a great temperature manager that can get the temperature lower up to 20c. The only problem with this ASUS Prime motherboard is that the heatsink is quite small, and some of you might not like that.

Pros:

Fantastic for overclocking

RGB light

Amazing RAM speed

Stable

Integrated M.2 cooler

Cons:

Small heatsink

10. ASUS ROG Strix X470-I

Check Price @ Amazon

The next best thing when it comes to Mini-ITX motherboards, this ASUS ROG Strix X470-i provides you with two M.2 slots, one in the back and one in the front. There is also a high-quality 4+2 phase power style, and its capacitors are created to endure temperatures from -55C to 150C. In addition to this, this motherboard comes with two RGB headers and two 288-pin DIMM which support up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM. Four SATA ports are available too. The bad thing about this ASUS ROG motherboard is that DIMM slots are not placed correctly, and they are slightly odd. The I/O panel is also not great, as there is no I/O shield in it. Another bad thing is that there is no USB 3.1 Generation 2 Type-C port, but there are four USB 3.1 Generation 1 ports and two times USB 3.1 Generation 2 ports.

Pros:

Speedy memory

Fantastic cooling system

Good performance

4+2 phase power design

Four temperature sensors

Cons:

Bad interior

No PCB

No integrated shield for I/O panel

No USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port

Final Words

We hope that we could enlighten you about what you are searching for in a motherboard. On our list, we tried to give you the best of everything, like the best overall motherboard to the best motherboard created for a fantastic overclocking. The prices might not be in your best interest when it comes to some of the motherboards on our list, and everything depends on what are you looking for for your gaming experience. We believe that X470 motherboards are the better option than anything else, and even if some of the X470 motherboards lack in some areas, they make it up in sizes, performances, and also prices. ASRock X470 Taichi is the best overall X470 motherboard, due to our beliefs, and you won’t regret a single cent you gave for it.