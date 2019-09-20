10 Female Celebs Who Did Full Frontal Nudity

Kate Winslet has been giving up the goodies in the movies since almost the beginning of her career. But thanks to keeping her choices tasteful and her acting amazing, the fact that she gets naked never takes away from the film or her credibility. Well, except for the peeing in “ Holy Smoke .” But she does show us that when you strip down, there is usually a sexy male co-star to accompany you. I am thinking Patrick Wilson in “Little Children.” Yum.

Demi Moore

Just like you’d expect an actress playing a porn star to appear sans clothes, you probably expect someone playing a stripper to take it all off as well. So it shouldn’t be surprising that Demi Moore went completely nakey in “Striptease.” What should be surprising is how absolutely awesome her body is.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has been appearing scantily clad since an early age, but she took it all off to play the title character in “Gia.” I wonder if she used it to entice Brad Pitt over to Team Angie?

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal not only got naked “Secretary,” she got kinky, playing a masochist who proved it was OK to get down with your bad self. Though I don’t know if I could ever handle that much spanking.

Heather Graham

Mark Wahlberg’s prosthetic member stole the full frontal nudity show in “Boogie Nights,” but Heather Graham gave him some tough competition as Roller Girl. That’s the character who would take off everything except her roller skates, which makes me worry about foot disease.

Jennifer Connelly

In “Requiem for a Dream,” Jennifer Connelly stripped down to not only show what can happen to your mind on drugs, but your body too. Let’s just say it doesn’t end well.

Eva Green

Eva Green is known now for being a Bond girl, but in the movie “The Dreamers” she was known for being naked all the time. The films centers around Green’s character, her brother and another man enjoying all sorts of indulgences — usually each other.

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci is the queen of confidence and as a result has no problem stripping down for movie roles. The 45-year-old says she loves flaunting what she’s got, as long as people still want to see it. Judging by how hot she is, I think she will be waiting a long time for a “no.”

Original by Kelli Bender