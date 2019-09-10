10 Pairs Of Really Ugly, Super Expensive Designer Pants

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As wise poet and personal role model LuAnn deLesseps once crowed — actually she autotuned it — “money can’t buy you class.” Money also can’t buy you style, as evidenced by the wide array of horribly ugly pants on offer by high-end designers these days. Do you have $600 and no abiding sense of taste and the desire to look like a meth-addict out for her first post-prison cig break? We’ve got some really wowzer designer trousers just for you. Check them out in our gallery of wildly overpriced ugly pants.

Matthew Williamson Escape Leopard Papillon Utility Pants

“Designer” utility pants are still utility pants, which is to say “ugly.”

Roberto Cavalli Printed Stretch Silk Pants

If you look at them long enough you can see your soul.

Robert Rodriguez Stained Glass Trousers

Can’t. Look. Away.

Markus Lupfer French Lace Trousers

So this is what passes for “trousers” these days?

Nightcap Clothing Diamond Crochet Bell Bottoms

For all your wildly offensive Pocahontas LARP-ing.

Wildfox

Be the envy of millions of Guster and Phish fans — as well as your mom’s new-agey next door neighbor.

M Missoni Wide Leg Print Silk Pants

I’m told a giraffe emerges from the pattern if you stare at it long enough.

Alice + Olivia Wide Leg Double Layer Pants

It’s like you’re wearing nothing. Except for two pairs of pants.

NSF Shada Pants

These pants were a central plot point in The Hardy Boys and The Case of the Disappearing Vagina

Mes Demoiselles Gipsy Paisley Pants

Hippy chic? Not really.

