10 Tips To Maintain Your Air Conditioner

By maintaining your air conditioner, you’ll save money as the equipment effectively cools every space in the home. If you don’t know how to take care of that, the strategies according to grandcanyonac.com in this guide can help.

Gather Information About the AC

All air conditioning units have different parts and components that require unique maintenance. If you understand how your system functions and what roles certain components play to cool your home, you can make smart maintenance decisions that could preserve the entire system, you can gather information about your AC by reading its owner’s manual.

Clean the System

Throughout the year, a lot of debris builds up on outdoor AC equipment. The biggest problem is dirt because it can block airflow. Proper air circulation is vital since it helps an AC unit perform efficiently without heating up. Typically, debris stops air circulation when it lands on spots around the cooling fins, so you must cleanse these areas frequently throughout each season.

Depending on the conditions around your outdoor unit, you may need to clean inside the equipment as well. During these situations, focus on the condenser and compressor; they’re located in the heat pump.

Protect the AC Equipment Pad

The air conditioner pad can degrade over time. When this happens, an AC will slowly sink, and if a portion of a pad collapses, certain AC components may fail. For example, if a unit begins to lean on an unstable pad, the coolant lines will struggle to supply coolant to the AC system. Because air conditioning equipment is connected to wires and tubes, you should let a professional relocate your unit before you repair a sinking pad.

Install a Programmable Thermostat

A programmable thermostat can help you maintain your air conditioner by boosting its efficiency. Many units break down because homeowners don’t run the equipment properly. For example, they may let a system run for an extended length of time when no one is home. In this situation, an AC wastes energy, and the extended cooling cycles strain its hardware. Programmable thermostats have various software settings that turn cooling equipment on and off at certain times, and this type of feature helps protect and preserve important hardware.

Install a Duct Booster

When an air conditioning system strains as it distributes air around a home, its efficiency and performance reduce dramatically. A duct booster prevents strain by increasing air circulation and distribution. In homes that have rooms that are far away from a main cooling system, duct boosters provide great results.

Duct boosters move air around a home using fans. As a result, in order to ensure consistent air circulation, you’ll have to maintain these fans after they’re installed. You can protect the boosters by changing the fan speeds regularly. When heated spaces need more cool air, raise the fan speed. If everyone hangs out in an area that’s close to the outdoor unit, reduce the speed to a reasonable level.

Repair Hardware That Produces Loud Sounds

If your outdoor AC system makes a screeching sound, take proper steps to resolve the problem in a timely manner. Odd sounds usually occur when something grinds against metal hardware in or around an outdoor AC unit. In many cases, the loudest noises happen whenever a compressor or motor needs to be replaced and repaired.

Repair Defective Fins

When one of the compressor fins is damaged, you must replace or repair it. These fins are mounted inside the outdoor unit by the compressor. Without optimum fins, hot air will linger around important components that help an air conditioner produce cold air. Compressor fins that spin properly prevent breakdowns by dispersing heat quickly.

Unclog the Drain Tube

The drain line that runs from an AC system eliminates moisture. As cool air moves through a system, it creates this moisture, and the drain tube directs it outside of a home.

To protect the drain tube, you must clean it regularly. You can use a narrow brush to reach nooks and crannies within the tube. For clogs, simply extract the debris out of the line with a vac.

Get Rid of Tall Grass and Large Debris Around the Unit

In the spring and summer, grass can grow around an air conditioner unit. If the grass grows very tall, it could invade nook and crannies on the AC system’s housing. Thick grass causes major problems inside an AC unit because it can cover vital components and reduce air circulation. To eliminate tall grass safely, carefully cut the stalks with a weed eater. As you maneuver the weed eater near the unit, keep the string or blade away from important wiring.

Typically, large debris will only generate around AC equipment following major storms. If strong winds generate during a hurricane, inspect the AC equipment thoroughly, and remove all stray branches and sticks that are in and around the unit’s housing.

Replace the AC Filter

Dust always generates within an AC system. To protect delicate hardware, replace your filter whenever it’s covered with a lot of debris. The conditions in an environment will influence when a filter needs to replaced. However, if you check filters every season, you’ll have opportunities to prevent several debris buildups.

If you take care of your air conditioning unit, you won’t experience sudden breakdowns. Along the way, you may need a screwdriver and a socket wrench.