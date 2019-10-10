Home Security Tips When Going on Vacation

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Going on vacation is time for you and your family, but what about your home? It is going to be left with nobody in it, which could make it an easy target for those looking for somewhere to break into. But, if you think about it far enough in advance, you can make sure that your home is as secure as possible next time that you leave for vacation. In this article, we are going to be looking at some of the ways that you can do this.

Have an Alarm System

The first thing that we are going to suggest is that you have an alarm system fitted into your home. There are many different varieties for you to choose from, so you can either have one that sends an alert to your phone if something happens, or you can even get a system that notifies the police silently so the intruder doesn’t know they have tripped an alarm. It doesn’t matter what type you choose as alarm systems are big crime deterrents because they mean you have a higher risk of getting caught. People coming to your house don’t want a lot of hassle, they want a quick in and out the job which they know they won’t get with an alarm system in the way.

Lock Your Windows

It’s easy and understandable to forget to lock all the windows and doors in your property. Unfortunately, if you do this, you are leaving your home wide open to criminals. They may well check whether the windows are open. As well as this in some cases, it’s possible for a window that is unlocked to blow open. This immediately sends the wrong message to criminals. It gives them a chance they need to access your property.

Don’t Leave A Key Under the Mat

When you are going on vacation, you need to remember not to leave a key under the mat. This is one of the worst things that you can do because it is predictable, and this leaves your home vulnerable. Instead, you want to leave your key with the neighbor so that if something does go wrong, they have access to your home. They can go and check that everything is in order while you are away, and you know that your spare key is in safe hands with people that you trust.

Timer Switches

A lot of people think that leaving the lights on is enough to deter criminals from a property. Or they are perhaps leaving some music playing. Some people even decide to leave the TV on. However, this can actually have the opposite effect. The issue here is that if the lights are on in the middle of the night, then it just looks completely odd.

Instead, you need to make sure that you have a timer switch. With a timer switch, you will be able to ensure that the lights are coming on at the right time.

We hope that you have found this article helpful, and now have a few home security tips that you can use when you go on your next vacation. For other tips and suggestions on home security, visit Access Locksmith at https://locksmithforyou.com.