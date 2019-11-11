Astrology 101: Why You Should Be Thankful For Your Sign

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s that time of year when many of us gather around the table and give thanks for family, friends, health, happiness, and most importantly, that heaping slice of pumpkin pie we’re going to enjoy later. But something we often forget to be thankful for is, well, ourselves. Each of us possesses unique perspectives, talents, and gifts that guide us through life, and guess what? We can thank our astrological signs for imbuing us with some of those qualities.

Want to know why you’re lucky to be a Gemini, Leo, Cancer, or whatever wonderful sign you are? Read on to find out…

Be thankful you are an Aries because… you carry within you a resolve that no other sign shares quite as strongly. Difficult situations, unfortunate circumstances, and toxic people can never hold you down for long. No matter what, you have the ability to bounce back and get yourself into a more positive space.

Be thankful you are a Taurus because… of your unwaveringly solid sense of self. You know yourself extremely well which keeps you grounded and centered no matter where life takes you. You will always be aware of what you want, how you feel, and what you need. This allows you to find and create happiness in your life in a fulfilling and genuine way.

Be thankful you are a Gemini because… you have the unique ability to adapt to any setting or situation and genuinely enjoy yourself. Your open mind and multi-faceted personality means you can always find a way to relate to and connect with a wide variety of people and soak up all the diverse experiences life has to offer.

Be thankful you are a Cancer because… the way you experience life in such an emotionally sensitive way gives you an innate sense of compassion and empathy for others. It helps you create deep and meaningful connections with the people around you, and eagerly lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Be thankful you are a Leo because… your inborn confidence is an amazing thing. It gives you the strength to remain centered within yourself no matter what life throws at you. That confidence also allows you to put yourself out into the world in a bold way, and turn all your fantastical visions into reality.

Be thankful you are a Virgo because… you have the keen ability to make sense out of anything and everything: complicated issues, overwhelming situations, and daunting challenges don’t stand a chance against you. Your ability to observe and analyze everything around you allows you to cut through chaos and create order and understanding.

Be thankful you are a Libra because… no matter how complex a situation is, you are able to understand both sides and find a sense of balance. This gift allows you to genuinely relate to and understand everyone you come in contact with. You can always see the good in other people and are willing to hear them out–free of judgment.

Be thankful you are a Scorpio because… even in the most harrowing trials and tribulations, you have the ability to transform your life and rise above it. More than any other sign, you are not afraid to feel things fully, not afraid to hurt, because you know you have the emotional reserves to weather the storm and step out the other side, stronger than ever.

Be thankful you are a Sagittarius because… you have a strong internal sense of knowing. This internal knowledge acts as a sort of compass within yourself, and helps shape your values and direct your passions. No matter the challenges you face or the tough decisions you have to make, when you “just know,” nothing can shake you.

Be thankful you are a Capricorn because… when it comes to translating dreams into reality, you are a force to be reckoned with. There is no question you will always accomplish what you set out to do. Your unmatched ambition, motivation, and drive paired with your strong sense of self allows you to make your mark in the world in whatever way you choose.

Be thankful you are an Aquarius because… of your amazing ability to remain calm and logical in intense situations. Your strong belief that everything will work out fairly gives you the rare gift of a clear perspective. You always know “this too shall pass,” and can help others find that sense of peace when they need it most.

Be thankful you are a Pisces because… you live your life in a way that aligns with your deep intuition and feelings. The choices you make in life are directly related to your connection with your feeling and emotions. You know what you feel and when you translate that into truth, action, and reality, you inspire everyone around you.

Original by Winona Dimeo-Ediger & Katelyn Kollinzas