12 Amazing Sticker Gifts for Your Kids

Most people have already started thinking about what gifts to get for their children, especially since Christmas and New Year are less than two months away – and some already started buying presents. However, if you have to buy a present for a kid that is obsessed with stickers, books, and albums, you might feel a bit overwhelmed by the number of options you have available.

These come in a wide range of shapes, colors, and designs, and they often feature popular cartoon characters such as Elsa, Tarzan, and mighty Marvel’s superheroes. If you found yourself searching endlessly for the best package, books or album, this article might be able to help you. In the text below, discover the best gifts for children that love stickers!

Let’s take a closer look:

1. Sticker Astronauts

This otherworldly sticker book is perfect for kids that love talking about the planets, comets, and outer space. Children can opt for dressing the astronauts up and at the same time learn more about the clothes work by astronauts during their dangerous space missions. The book features more than 250 pieces and it is filled with storylines that will keep your kid busy for quite some time.

2. Shimmer & Shines: Activity Book

If your daughter or daughters love watching the quite popular Princesses Shine and Shimmer on Nickelodeon, this activity book will be able to teach your kids good values while they are having fun. Now, this is not a simple sticker book, it also has different activities including coloring pages, spare pages where children can draw, and they can learn a lot of things from the creative games in it! Since it has 1.000 stickers, every little one will love playing with this book.

3. Dinosaur Slim Sticker Pack

Now, this is a pack that can bring back Jurassic World back to life! For someone who loves dinosaurs, this set is perfect for decorating notebooks, walls, doors, phone cases, computers, and laptops. The pack features 36 different dinosaurs, dinosaur eggs, volcanoes, and plants.

4. Glitter Letter Stickers Bumper Pack

What can be better for teaching children to read and write than by using a pack filled with glittery letters that have sticky backs? That’s right, almost nothing. Your kids will have endless fun decorating their rooms with these letters, and at the same time they will be developing their cognitive functions, hence, you will be killing two flies with one stone.

5. Christmas Foam Stickers Bumper Pack

For a little festive feeling, this pack can help your kids decorate the Christmas cards they made, the wrapping paper, and you could even give them an idea to create Christmas tree decorations with them! The possibilities are endless. The characters in this pack include Santa, penguins, Christmas trees, and penguins.

6. Owltastic Sticker Book

This book is entirely owl-themed and is full of drawing and coloring activities that will keep your little ones mesmerized for hours. What is even better is that the 100 stickers inside are incredibly soft and puffy which gives them a little 3D look. The book also features several bookmarks, door hangers, models, cards, as well as postcards that children can color and decorate.

7. First Sticker Book: Optical Illusion

Your little ones will be able to discover some extremely fun optical illusions with this awesome book that features over 150 different images. Watch as the shifting shapes, mysterious movements, and flying arrows mesmerize your kid when they put the stickers onto the pages to complete a picture. It is perfect for learning about vision and sight, and your kids will be able to develop their hand-eye coordination with this fun book!

8. Red Super Hero Stickers

If your child dreams of becoming a superhero or if they are obsessed with watching each superhero movie that comes out, they will fall in love with this StickerDoll Red Super Hero Pack. It contains 105 stickers and heroes such as Iron Man, Spider-man, and Deadpool. These are all waterproof, hence, they can choose to put them anywhere, the colors will not fade and they will not be destroyed by water.

9. Usborne Football Sticker and Coloring Book

Small football fans will love this sport-centered activity book! No matter what football team they love and support, they will not care about that with this book. It has over 150 stickers, fun scenes featuring the players, fans, and goals. Your child will have so much fun with coloring the book, moving the players where they want in the book, as well as keep an eye out for the goal-scoring stickers!

10. 1001 Things to Spot Sticker Book: Knights & Castle

This is one of the books on this list that adults would find fun as well! The scenes in this lovely book include a village fair, a fantastic feast, a jousting tournament, and a school for knights who are in training. Perhaps the most interactive book, kids can find the sticker of every item, add it to the page, and look for a specific number of those items in the bustling picture. Trust me when I say that you will not hear your child while they are playing with this book.

11. Dogs Slim Stickers

With these squishy stickers, your little ones will be able to keep their best friend with them wherever they go! There are over 20 in the pack and it features various dog breeds including pugs, dalmatians, German Shepherds, Chihuahuas, and many more. If your kids love animals and more specifically dogs, this pack will be suitable for them.

12. Atlas of the World Sticker Book

Bring your children a little bit closer with this interactive book which can help them learn about all the countries in the world while having fun at the same time. It contains over 140 images and a wide range of country facts which will definitely introduce your kid to geography in a fun way.

Conclusion

These packs and activity books are all perfect Christmas and New Year’s gifts and now that you know which ones are the best, do not waste any more time and opt for something from this list!