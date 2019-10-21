9 Budget-Friendly Home Decorating Tips

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We know that sometimes less is more. But today, we would like to discuss with you about how that can be the case when it comes to styling your home. You might think you have to spend a fortune to get your home to stand out, but there are so many ideas you could apply to your home when you’re on a tight budget.

The most basic way to do more with less is to use some of your DIY skills. Not every job in the house needs the big pros to come in. If you can manage some DIY tasks, you’ll get the job done the way you want to at a fraction of the price the professionals would charge you. For example, you can handle a small paint job on your own, or build a basic backsplash in your kitchen.

Small tasks like that are not that difficult and are actually fun. It’s not impossible to get more with less if you follow these 9 tips, so let’s get rolling!

1. Paint

Painting is the cheapest and easiest way to turn dingy-looking rooms into a fresh and new ambiance. Sure, a new color on your walls is great, but it’s not the only thing you can do with paint. You don’t have to be an artist to do a bit of stenciling on some walls. You can buy ready-made stencils that have intricate designs. Besides stenciling, there are lots of painting techniques that give different texture, such as sponging or dragging, among others.

2. Rearrange furniture

If you see your furniture is in pretty good shape, but there’s still something that’s just off, you can try to rearrange the furniture. This usually has a very big impact on the room, and can transform the look completely. By simply shifting and moving furniture around, you can discover the most comfortable seating arrangements. So, if the back of your couch isn’t the first thing you want to see when you enter the room, move it to have its back facing a wall and see how that works.

3. New furniture

Some of your furniture might have to go. There’s a difference between old and valuable, and just old. Sometimes, no matter what you do with a piece of furniture, you just can’t bring it back to life. You don’t have to panic at the thought of buying some new furniture, thinking you’ll have to spend your life savings! Modern or classic pieces can be found at BigSave that will suit your budget, no matter which room you’re renovating. Just one new piece of furniture can save a room, and it’d be worth the investment.

4. Repurpose furniture

Sometimes you can get what you want by giving an old piece a new purpose. For instance, you could use a table as a desk, or a nightstand as a TV stand. You can create shelves or a bookcase out of an old dresser. Actually, the possibilities are endless, and they often involve changing the look of the old piece.

5. Use fabric

There’s a lot of items in your house that use fabric, from the bedding to sofa cushions, pillows or throws. Fabric, like paint, changes a room dramatically. A new duvet for your bed, new pillows in the living room with pops of colors, slipcovers for an upholstered chair or sofa can do wonders.

Another area to change your fabric would be the windows. Modest, sheer white curtains give a graceful and airy feel, while heavy-lined drapery in rich satin creates a much more formal look. Under the fabric category, you also want to check what you can do with small rugs. Placed strategically in your home, small rugs will add warmth and a lovely look with color and designs.

6. Bring the outdoors in

Furniture and items that are often seen as strictly for the outdoors in patios can be easily used indoors. You can use natural items like seashells for décor. Planks of natural wood could be brought in and hooks could be screwed in them to make a coat rack, or a small bookcase, for instance. Wooden objects will add earthy vibes to your home.

7. Pay attention to details

You might not think twice about your water taps in the kitchen and bathroom, or your pull-out knobs on kitchen drawers and cabinets, as well as handles. Timeworn cabinets can look new if you upgrade these things, and changing faucets is simple enough to do.

8. Improve the lighting

There’s not much point in creating a fantastic décor if you can’t see it. Lighting is a cost-effective way to transform darkness into inviting spaces. For the bedroom, you might want to have soft, romantic lighting, while your living room and dining room areas command brighter lighting. Keep in mind that bright lights induce better conversations, so they’re used in areas where people get together the most, such as living rooms and kitchens.

9. Artwork

No home can be complete without artwork. When you hear artwork, it’s not about some outrageously expensive piece of art that only a handful of people can afford. Artwork can be anything with an artistic touch that has soul to it. It can even be your children’s artwork. You’d be surprised just how much your printer can help you out. If you see a painting or a poster you like in a store or online, you can often come up with an inexpensive way to reproduce it at home with your printer. Handwork arts and crafts are also a simple way to make a big statement. There are many tutorials and posts you can check on how to arrange different artwork.

The list is endless on what you can do without breaking the bank. Almost everyone is on a budget, so it shouldn’t discourage you from transforming your house from top to bottom into a place you really love, using both new and old furniture, and thinking differently. On the contrary, being on a budget will push you to think in new and creative ways. With these tips, we know there’s no stopping you!