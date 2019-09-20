12 Intelligent Camping Hacks Every Camper Should Know

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you looking for perfect camping tips?

Well, camping is a holistic activity, whether with family or friends. Spending some time outdoors is a must for all, not only it rejuvenates your mind, but it is also food for the soul.

That being said, if you are planning on camping this summer, here are a few hacks that can always come in handy for the campers.

Pillow with a Pillowcase and Clothes

Space, while packing for camping, is almost always an issue. You can always cut on a few items and create some extra space for other essential things. You can start by replacing the pillow with just a pillowcase. While camping, you can make your own make-shift pillow with the pillowcase and your clothes. Also, it can come in handy as an extra bag. It’s a win-win situation.

Prepare Meals at Home

This one’s a little necessary. Cooking food during your camping trip can get a bit messy. It is ideal for preparing food at home or at least cut the required ingredients for a meal at home for a hassle-free cooking experience.

Tic-Tac Containers for Spices

If you are wondering how to store your spices for camping, Tic-Tac containers will come to your rescue. Not only they will keep your spices safe, but they will also make it easy to store and carry.

Burn Some Sage

Before you begin to think, if you are camping or indulging yourself in a spiritual cleansing process—sage is much more than just a smudging article. When you burn a sage during camp, it will act as a natural mosquito and insects repellent. And you are pretty much sorted!

Camping Knives, the Ultimate Saviour

Well, more than a hack, it is a necessity. It is advisable to carry a camping knife for all purposes. Not only it will come in handy to cut you some fruits, but it will also help you keep yourself safe in case of an animal attack. If you are wondering where to buy the best knives, you can check out the wide selection at Perkin Knives to find the best match for your needs.

Doritos be Your Best Friend

Did you know Doritos could help you start a fire? Forget all the expensive fire-starting equipment and let these dense, oily corn chips act as your fire kindling equipment. Not only will they burn quickly, but they will also last long. There it is, food and fire combined.

Mason Jar Glow Lanterns

Mason Jars can come in handy for a lot of things. Easy to carry and compact, you need not worry about carrying enormous lanterns for your experience. You can easily do a DIY at home and create these beautiful glow lanterns for a perfect trip. The idea is also to add some drama and beauty to your trip. Don’t you agree?

Microfibre Towels

Space is always an issue while you’re planning to travel light. Ditch heavy towels and carry microfibre towels, instead. Other than being lightweight, they are also very absorbent and dry quicker than regular towels. Also, you can replace paper towels with microfibre towels to cut on paper waste.

Compact Cooking Sets

If you are wondering, you are not a pro traveler and space is not an issue, still, consider this as a hassle-free cooking experience. Cooking sets and mess kits are handy things on the campsite, plus they are easy to wash and stack. Less effort you need to put in the chores while camping, more you can experience.

Easy Espresso with Portable Espresso Container

If you are someone who cannot do without coffee, it is suggested for you to buy the portable espresso container for a perfect dose of caffeine. Another must buy on your list.

Soap Chips with Vegetable Peeler

Carrying a bar of soap can be really messy, especially storage. It is not just compact, but more comfortable carrying the soap chips or mini soap bars made with the help of a vegetable peeler and ‘Voila’! You do not have to think about storing and carrying an additional soap carrier with you!

Toilet Paper Dispenser

Well, this is another most essential thing on your list. You can easily make a toilet paper dispenser with a used 2-liter plastic bottle. All you need to do is to cut it into half, place the toilet paper, remove extra plastic, and stick it back with hot glue.

Ps. Don’t forget to stick out one end of the roll from the bottle mouth.

Final Thoughts

Caping is not only fun, but it rejuvenates you in every manner possible. However, if you do not want it to become a haunting trip experience, it is advisable, you should keep a checklist and be prepared. These camping hacks are not just unique but are sure to make it an experience of a lifetime for you. What are you waiting for—Christmas? Just pack and off you go!