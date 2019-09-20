Anal Sex Won’t Ruin Your Relationship, But A Shitty Boyfriend Will

A wise man once said, “If you’re going into poop’s house, be prepared to get shit on.” That wise man is porn star and Frisky advice columnist James Deen. And I have a feeling that if he wasn’t so busy puttering around poop’s house on a porn set in Los Angeles right now, he would have some choice words for writer Marilyn Friedman, who says her relationship was ruined when she and her boyfriend did anal. Writing for Salon, of all places, Friedman describes what she thought was going to be a romantic New Year’s Eve, the night of her dreams in fact, as she was sure her boyfriend Liam was going to propose. Instead, he had another surprise in store:
The night so far has been perfect. We’ve just come back from a party. The champagne arrives from room service in a silver bucket. Liam hands me a glass. His piercing green eyes and jet-black hair are striking against his white tux. He motions for me to sit next to him on the bed. “I want to ask you something,” he says. My heart is pounding as I stare at the twinkling Manhattan skyline.
I stick my hand under the pillow, because I always imagined that when a man proposed, he’d hide the velvet box there, like an adult version of the tooth fairy. But there’s nothing under the pillow. It’s probably in his pocket. I sip my champagne and try to calm down.
That’s when Liam whispers, “Tonight, I want to do it up the butt.”