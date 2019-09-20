Anal Sex Won’t Ruin Your Relationship, But A Shitty Boyfriend Will

Let me start by saying that if you think your boyfriend is going to put a ring on it, and then he says he wants to put his dick in your butt instead, you’re probably not communicating very well. That said, I get Friedman’s disappointment at learning Liam’s idea of taking it to the next level involved a jumbo bottle of lube. Especially since she describes herself as being “really uptight” with a disappointing romantic history. But it was the insecurities associated with the latter that overwhelmed the former that NYE, and Friedman swallowed her disappointment at the lack of a proposal, telling Liam, “OK. Go ahead.”

He smiles and unzips my dress. He pulls back my pink lace thong and after some shoving and a lot of lube, he puts it in. It feels like my butt is being jackhammered by a giant apple corer. When it’s over, he asks me if I liked it. “That was awesome,” I lie. I think, Now that I’ve done this, I’ll get my ring. Liam excuses himself to go to the bathroom. I hear water running. He yells, “Oh god!” “Is everything OK?” I ask. Silence. “Sure, if you’re cool cleaning poop off your dick,” he says when he comes out of the bathroom. I don’t even have to get crazy this time. He just stops calling. It’s over.

Was Liam a butt sex virgin himself? Unless he’d only ever gotten busy with freshly enema’d buttholes, I can’t imagine that Liam wouldn’t have encountered at least a little shit during his past anal sex-ploits. Here’s the deal, dudes. If you can’t handle getting a little shit on your dick during anal, YOU ARE NOT MATURE ENOUGH TO BE STICKING YOUR PENIS IN A BUTTHOLE. Anal sex didn’t ruin Marilyn and Liam’s relationship. Their relationship was over way before Liam stuck his dick in Marilyn’s asshole – it was over when Liam was born an asshole.

But Marilyn. MARILYN, MARILYN, MARILYN. While I am happy to join in on shaming your ex-boyfriend for being such a rude, immature, shitty-dicked loser, you are not without blame here. I’m not going to tsk-tsk you too much for going through with a sex act that you didn’t have a desire to try — I’ve succumbed to a little bit of sexual pressure myself, as I’m sure many readers have — but thinking it would get you a marriage proposal? That is INSANE, and it’s by far the most embarrassing part of this story.

Here are some reasons NOT to have anal sex:

To keep your lame boyfriend. In hopes of getting a proposal from your lame boyfriend.

There is really only one acceptable reason to have anal sex and that is BECAUSE YOU WANT TO. And ideally with someone who knows and understands that by going into poop’s house, things might get a little shitty.

Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry