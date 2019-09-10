14 Women Pose Nude For “American Beauty” Photo Series, Shows That All Bodies Are Beautiful

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

San Francisco-based photographer Casey Fruth’s photo series, “American Beauty,” features 14 beautiful women of all sizes, shapes and colors, proving that yes, Virginia, all bodies are beautiful.

Taking a cue from the iconic scene in “American Beauty” in which Kevin Spacey fantasizes about Mena Suvari’s lithe, white body writhing on a bed of roses, Fruth found 14 models of diverse shapes and colors, and posed them on a bed of lilacs. “America is made up of all types of women. Women who are hungry to see themselves represented in a beautiful way. And why shouldn’t they?” she told the Huffington Post.

It’s sad but true that rarely are we encouraged to look at bodies that deviate from the standard. Frankly, they are beautiful. Gaze upon the beauty of these women and give them the praise they deserve.

Original by Megan Reynolds