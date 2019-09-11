5 Tips to Help You Lose Weight While Traveling

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Frequent travelers are known to be in worse shape compared to those who don’t travel often. However, it’s not impossible to stay in shape or even lose weight while traveling.

Here are 5 ways on how to do it.

1. Pack healthy food

Whether you’re going on a road trip or taking a long flight, it can be tempting and convenient to just grab food at the airport or the nearest drive-thru. However, this can ruin your diet. Be prepared and take some healthy snacks with you during the trip. Popcorn, protein bars, dried or fresh fruits are always a good idea. On markets, you can find trail mixes and keep risk from using junk food. This will keep you from packing in unwanted calories and at the same time save you money too.

2. Research restaurants

When planning for your trip, don’t forget to scout for healthy dining spots near the places you plan on visiting. Do research around your destination, or ask people who live there. Local food is always the best food you can try. Check the menus in advance to see if they have healthy and delicious options that will keep you happy and satisfied.

3. Watch alcohol intake

Alcohol has significantly more calories than healthy proteins. Drinking too much can completely derail weight loss efforts because they don’t go together. Some destination has their national drinks. To go to France and not to try French wine is simply unacceptable, because of that you no need to stay off alcohol completely. Just keep your intake to a minimum because it has calories too and too much of alcohol can cause you to gain weight. A glass of red wine in addition to its special atmosphere has its own health benefits.

4. Hydrate

Dehydration is something you must not allow when you are traveling on a flock which is bad for your overall health. t’s easy to get dehydrated when you’re busy sightseeing and doing other activities. Bring your own water bottle and keep up with your water intake. If you are not a fan of water, try other healthy options such as kombucha (click here to learn more about kombucha). It’s a tea drink that comes in different flavors and is readily available too.

5. Move

Even if you can’t do your normal workout routine, you can keep moving even when you travel. Take breaks to stretch after sitting in your car or on a plane for hours. Avoid cabs and walk when you’re visiting places. So you won’t miss the little things that can be seen through town. Also, skip the elevator and use the stairs. In some destinations, it is possible to rent bikes.

You can always pick a hotel with a gym or fill your days on vacation with outdoor activities like hiking, rafting, or surfing. Don’t let traveling take a toll on your weight. Being prepared and mindful of your choices can help you stay on track.