15 Best Affordable Make-Up Pieces

You must have thought that quality is a synonym for expensive? You are right, my lady. On the other hand, if you do some serious research, you might be able to stock your make-up purse with some nice items. Don’t worry; we’ve done the hard work for you – here are some really good pieces with cute prices.

Affordable Lipsticks

1. Neutrogena Moisturesmooth Color Lipstick in Plum Perfect ($7.79)

Kiss the costly lipsticks goodbye and get yourself this handy item from Neutrogena. You can wear it in any occasion, daytime or nighttime, and you will be left with a feeling of softness on your lips. It’s also quite handy and easy to apply! One of our favorites!

2. L’Oréal Paris Makeup Colour Riche Lipstick in Fairest Nude ($5.97 – 33% off)

Let’s talk L’Oreal! That is some proven quality, right? And the brand has decided to do some giving away with this offer. It’s a lip-like shade that has a pinky touch. Perfect for everyday use, with a perfect price tag!

Affordable Eyeshadows

1. Ucanbe Molten Rock Heat Eyeshadow Palette ($8.99)

If you know UD Naked Heat Palette, you will love this one. It’s a piece of great quality under $10. You can’t go wrong with this range of shades, trust me.

2. Revlon ColorStay 16 Hour Eye Shadow Quad ($5.13 – 35% off)

You know how cheap make-up fades in an hour? Try this $5 quad palette and be sure to forget it at home, because you won’t need it! It has a formula that can last up to 16 hours after applying. Now, that’s serious stuff if you ask me.

Affordable Foundations

1. Almay Clear Complexion Liquid Makeup ($8.99 – 39% off)

Think that a cheap foundation will cause your skin to get worse? That using it would be like calling all the acnes out there? Well, this one proves you wrong, because it actually heals and treats your acne over time. Wow, right?

2. wet n wild Photo Focus Correcting Palette ($7.05)

If you haven’t heard that color correctors are must-haves, then hurry up and buy this one for only seven bucks. It has four shades, and endless possibilities: it can neutralize the yellows on your face, cover the reds, conceal the dark circles, and give your ten some brightness. Talking about multi-purposing, hey?

Affordable Mascaras

1. Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara in Very Black ($5.35)

We just love what this mascara from Covergirl can do for the volume of your lashes. It’s a boosting tool in action. Also, it has a zig-zag brush that will make applying easy and clump-free. Enjoy it!

2. L’Oréal Paris Makeup Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara ($8.97 – 18% off)

Mr. L’Oreal, once again! And for a reason. This time it has an offer none of us can refuse. The 2-in-1 mascara with a primer is on sale. The white primer will hydrate your lashes and give them proper thickness, while the black part will add some irresistible darkness around the eyes. Hurry up!

Affordable Bronzers/Blushes

1. COVERGIRL Cheekers Blendable Powder Bronzer ($4.94)

This contour bronzer is all you will need to emphasize those fine lines of your face and give them some extra shining. You can even cover the entire skin f you are going for a dewy look. Glam up!

2. NYX Professional Makeup Powder Blush ($7.99)

Give your cheekbones the rosiness they deserve! You can choose among the 24 shades, or, if you can’t make up your mind, just buy the few of your favorite ones. Their price is great!