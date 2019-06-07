10 Most Alluring Nude Lipsticks For 2019

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Even though this season is perfect for experimenting with daring lip colors, we cannot forget the beauty of the truly classic nude lips. Nude lipstick provides us with that perfect ‘I-woke-up-like-this’ look, which subtly brings out the natural beauty. Read on to find out about most alluring nude lipsticks.

1. MAC Lipstick in Shade Kinda Sexy

This MAC lipstick in the shade Kinda Sexy has light pink tones and goes incredibly well with any makeup look that accentuates the eyes. This lipstick comes with a matte finish.

2. L’Oréal Paris Makeup Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in Shade Fairest Nude

This luxurious L’Oréal lipstick is an excellent match for someone looking to shop on a budget. If you are a fan of satin finishes, this moisturizing lipstick is for you.

3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Shade Naked

This liquid lipstick by Anastasia Beverly Hills comes in a delicate nude color with peachy tone and is incredibly long-lasting.

4. Lipstick Queen Sinner Lipstick in Shade Nude

Out of all the lipsticks on the list, this one is the most pigmented, so if you love your lip colors to be extremely opaque, this Lipstick Queen product is a must-have.

5. Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Shade Nude Kate

This gorgeous Charlotte Tilbury lipstick is inspired by Kate Moss and it a beige color with dusty pink undertones. The formula is very creamy so it will keep your lips well moisturized.

6. FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Shade Unbutton

This Fenty Beauty formula is made to last an incredibly long time, and it is light on the lips. In addition to lasting 12 hours, this stunning nude shade is ultra-pigmented.

7. NARS Lipstick in Shade Honolulu Honey

Honolulu Honey is a true beige shade that resembles the color of the light skin, instead of your lips. There are no pink tones in this formula, so this lipstick is perfect for people who wish to avoid them.

8. Maybelline New York Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color

Maybelline released a whole collection of nude-colored lipstick, and we are here for it. There are ten shades in this collection, and they match almost any skin tone. The formula includes precious oils and is very lightweight on the lips.

9. Tom Ford Lipstick in Spanish Pink

If you love peachy tones, this Tom Ford lipstick will be excellent for you. This classy lipstick is creamy and richly pigmented.

10. Too Faced Natural Nudes Lipstick

This Too Faced collection called Natural Nudes has a formula made with coconut butter, which helps your lips feel soft and moisturized. This gorgeous lipstick is highly pigmented.