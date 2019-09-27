15 Best Outdoor Projectors in 2019 – Reviews

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The best about modern technology is that there are more and more things for us provided to do on sunny weather, or under the stars. Outdoor projectors are a fantastic thing, and you can watch whatever you want on a big screen, even bigger than a TV. Even for work purposes, owning a good projector is excellent, and therefore, we wanted to present to you the best outdoor projectors currently available.

On our list, you will find the best 15 LCD and DLP projectors, so without further ado, take a look at our article, and see if you find what are you looking for.

1. Optoma HD141X 1080p 3D DLP

There are two HDMI ports, and they give you the possibility to plug in two sources and operate with them at the same time. You can watch 3D Blu-ray if you want, and there is even an MHL port too, which gives you the opportunity of reaching devices like tablets and smartphones.

The dimensions of this Optoma outdoor projector are 4 x 8.8 x 12.4, all in inches. It is not that heavy as it stands at 5.5 pounds. There is a backlit remote control, so using it at the dark is no trouble at all. Regarding the audio, there are two ports available. One is a 3.5 mm audio output and one 10W audio. When it comes to the resolution, it has 1920 x 1080, and an impressive 3000 lumens brightness. The contrast ratio is fantastic too, with 23,000:1 and you can watch your favorite show with ease from a 20 feet distance. There is the Dynamic Black ability feature, and the battery lasts for 6000 hours.

In addition to this, you also get streaming sticks, and there is a Vesa 3D sync support too, and if you are into games, you can also use it for the gaming adventure, and it will not disappoint you. Other amazing features that this outdoor project has are Vertical keystone correction.

Pros:

1080p resolution

The price

HDMI and MHL

Vesa 3D

Vertical keystone correction

Great picture

Cons:

Rainbow effect

Loud fan when the Bright mode is on

2. BenQ DLP HD 1080p (W1070)

BenQ is an amazing brand, and they created this DLP HD 1080p outdoor projector that has some impressive features. First off, the design is fantastic, and the white cover goes great with silver factions. The dimensions are 12.3 x 9.6 x 4.1, but the overall finish feels tawdry. But that is not minimizing the features and the performance this protector has to offer.

There is a vertical lens shift included in this projector, which is impressive as some of the projectors with similar dimensions don’t have this kind of ability. There are two HDMI ports, audio input, and output, 3d Blu-ray, component video, composite and S-video. With 2000 lumens and the contrast ratio of 10,000:1, you will get a fantastic viewing adventure, and it even has a 1.3x zoom.

When it comes to the performance, SmartEco feature is there to give you the best experience possible, and you can even play games and not be disappointed.

Pros:

3D performance

Fantastic image

Colors are amazing, and the contrast is impeccable

10W speaker

HDMI ports

Vertical lens shift screw

Cons:

Hard to manipulate the manual zoom

No backlit remote control

Grille decreases lamp light

3. ViewSonic PJD5555W WXGA DLP

This outdoor projector has a friendly price, and the features it provides and the overall performance is fantastic considering that it is not as expensive as you would have thought for such a good machine. It sustains resolutions like SVGA and XGA, and even though the contrast ratio is a bit lower than the previous model on our list, that doesn’t mean that this projector is less perfect.

The dimension of this projector is 12.44 x 9 x 4, and it weighs just 4.6 pounds. It has a cable management hood and the resolution is 1280 x 800. There are 3300 lumens, and this outdoor projector gives you the contrast ratio of 15,000:1. There are many ports available, like HDMI, VGA, RCA Composite video, Audio input, and output and S-video. You can watch in 3D, and what this projector further offers is five preset viewing options and a Dynamic Eco feature with a battery life of 10,000 hours.

This projector is compatible with Mac and Windows, and you can watch Apple TV, Google Chromecast and play DVDs. There are 2W inbuilt speakers, optical focus and zoom, and in addition to this, you get a three-year warranty on parts and labor and a one-year warranty on the lamp.

When it comes to the performance, the colors might be a little bit off, but the images are observable, and the contrast ratio provides you pleasant viewing experience. 3D viewing is excellent, but the rainbow effect is present from time to time, depending on which part of the day it is.

Pros:

Multiple sports available

2W inbuilt speakers

Cable management hood

The price

Three-year warranty on parts and labor

One-year warranty on lamp

Cons:

The contrast and the rainbow effect

4. Optoma HD26 1080p 3D DLP

Another Optoma projector, this one is a little less expensive. For such a price, you will get amazing features, and the overall performance and viewing experience is good. HDMI ports are available, the design is very attractive, and the 3D playback skill is a great thing, too.

The dimension of this projector is 12.4 x 8.8 x 4, and the weight is 5.5 pounds. You get a backlit remote control, and one of the HDMI ports have the MHL capability, so you can play whatever you want directly connected from your tablet or smartphone. There are 3200 lumens, and the contrast ratio is 25,000:1, but the bad thing is that you can have this contrast ratio only when you apply the Dynamic Black feature. The battery life is 5000 hours.

In addition to this, there is also the keystone correction feature available too, but no lens shift. Regarding the performance, with the right settings, you can get a fantastic viewing experience. The rainbow effect is present, but not that hard that it affects your overall experience. The motion judders a bit, but that is also not spoiling your viewing, and there is a low lag time.

Pros:

Great picture with the right contrast

Details visible

3D

Low lag time

HDMI and MHL

Cons:

Rainbow effect present sometimes

5. Epson Home Cinema 3020 1080p

Epson Home Cinema 3020 1080p has a great design, and it offers you a 300-inch display and 3LCD with motorized iris in play. You get RF 3D glasses, and the price is excellent too. 2D to 3D change is available also, and the features are fantastic.

The lens is placed in the center of this outdoor projector, and there are 3 RGB panels included which make the viewing experience even more amazing. There are 2300 lumens and white brightness, and the contrast ratio is 40,000:1, which is impressive. Multiple ports are available too, like two HDMI, VGA, AV, and even USB. You can watch Full HD 1080p 3D, and also though it doesn’t have lens shift, it compensates in horizontal keystone correction.

Performance is not that fantastic, as it struggles with shadows and contrast at some points. It is not that bad, but it is not perfect, and with the right settings, you can fix that a little bit. The images are good, and the colors are high, and on the bright light, the overall performance is excellent.

Pros:

Fantastic Blu-ray and 3D

Lamp leakage is on the sides

High throw ratio

RF 3D glasses

Multiple ports

The price

3 RGB panels

Horizontal keystone correction

Cons:

No lens shift

Contrast is not that great

6. Epson 85HD MovieMate

There is an integrated DVD player, and you can plug in Blu-ray, TV, PC, camcorder, PS3, Xbox, Wii, and digital camera. When it comes to audio, there are 10W Dolby Digital speakers integrated.

The dimensions are 13.4 x 9.4 x 5, and it is a little bit heavy, as it stands on 9.3 pounds. The manual zoom is 1.2x, and there are a manual focus and keystone correction mode accessible. It is highly portable, as it has a handle on it and it comes with a carry case. As we mentioned, you can plug in various devices due to the multiple ports available, like HDMI, RCA, VGA, USB and there is a microphone input too. 2500 lumens of brightness and the contrast ratio of 3,000:1 may seem a little shabby, but the performance and viewing experience is excellent.

The overall performance is excellent, and the colors presented are almost perfect, and that doesn’t spoil anything for you. However, the black levels are a little low, and that might be the only thing that can bother you, but despite that, the brightness level and a dynamic iris with everything we mentioned above provide you excellent viewing adventure.

Pros:

Bright and clear

10W Dolby Digital speakers

Inbuilt DVD player

Multiple ports

Keystone correction

Manual focuses

Cons:

Black levels

7. Optoma S316 Full 3D SVGA 3200 Lumen DLP

This Optoma outdoor projector offers you amazingly clear picture quality, and the resolution of 800×600 is not that bad either. You can watch 3D, and the speakers you connect to it can make your favorite movie even more fantastic.

The dimensions are 14.4 x 8.8 x 4, and the lamp life is an impressive 10,000 hours. Since this is an SVGA projector, it has a resolution of 800×600, but you can upgrade to 1080p. The contrast ratio is 20,000:1, and there are 3200 lumens. The manual zoom focus is 1.1, and there are various ports available too, like HDMI, VGA2, Composite Video, S-Video and audio input, and output.

Some of the features this outdoor project provides are Rapid Shutdown, Direct Power On, Auto Power Off, Quick Resume, and logo capture, among other things. When it comes to the performance, the full-HD resolution is present, and the BrilliantColor mode is there to help you adjust the saturation. The ambient lights fade the video on the screen, so watching it at the daylight might not be the best option. You can also play games.

Pros:

The price

Colors are great

3D

DLP-Link 144Hz glasses

Multiple ports

Cons:

Ambient light fades the visuals

8. Epson Home Cinema 730HD

Epson Home Cinema 730HD is not for 3D, so if you are not interested in that, this might be the perfect outdoor projector for you. The keystone correction and HD ports will provide you great viewing experience, and the design is excellent too.

The dimension of this projector is 11.7 x 9.2 x 3.11, and it weighs 5.3 pounds. There is easy access to focus and zoom, and 3000 lumens and contrast ratio of 10,000:1 are there to provide you a great picture. You can watch your favorite game on 720p resolution from 12 feet distance. HDMI, VGA, Composite video and S-video ports are available, as well as USB type-1 Ports. The inbuilt speakers are useful if you don’t have your own speakers to connect.

Performance is excellent, considering the price of this projector. 2D video is good, and acknowledging that this is intended for home use, watching it inside during daytime is good, but when the lights are off, the visuals tend to be a little reduced. The fantastic thing about this projector is that there is no rainbow effect.

Pros:

The price

Great picture

Blu-ray

Multiple ports available

USBs slots

Cons:

Motion blurs

Low contrast ratio not great for outdoors

9. iDGLAX iDG-787W LCD LED Video Multi-Media Mini Portable

Probably the cheapest one on our list, this iDGLAX iDG-787W is small and portable, and it is excellent for multimedia and gaming.

The dimensions are 7.3 x 5.8 x 2.7, and this projector comes with manual focus but without zoom functionality. 500 lumens only available and it may seem like a bad thing, but if you want to play movies for fun, this shouldn’t be a problem for you. The resolution is 800 x 480, but you can play it 1080p if you want. The contrast ratio is 1,000:1, and during nighttime, the visuals are great. Multiple ports are included like AV, VGA, HDMI, and audio output. USB and SD card slots are there too, and a 5V UBS slot is fantastic for you to charge your smartphone. Even though there are integrated speakers, you can plug your own speakers if you want.

For watching movies and TV shows during nighttime, the visuals are amazing. However, for daylight, you may encounter some difficulties as the low brightness won’t provide you the best viewing experience that you want. On a 90-inch display, you will get excellent image quality with amazing colors, and since it is an LCD projector, there are no rainbow effects. If you want to connect PS3 or Xbox, you will find that gaming is fantastic on it, as there is a low lag time. Some consider this to be the starter pack for people who want to enjoy movies from a projector, and the price is quite good.

Pros:

The price

Nice visuals

1080p available

Multiple ports

Power bank

Cons:

Not so great during the daytime

No zoom available

10. Epson VS240 SVGA 3LCD

Since there aren’t many people interested in watching 3D at home or outdoors, this type of projector, like this Epson model, is amazing for an affordable price.

The dimensions are 11.7 x 9.2 x 3.2, and the weight is 5.3 pounds. HDMI, VGA, RCA ports are included, and you can even connect devices through USB Type-A and Type-B slots. 1W speaker is an excellent thing too about this projector, and the resolution is 800 x 600. Powerful 3000 lumens and a focus zoom are also great features, but there is no optical zoom. The digital keystone correction is there to compensate for the fact that there is no manual lens shift. You can watch for up to 5,000 hours of content and Eco mode is there to provide you an additional 5,000 hours of lamp life.

For the performance, you can enjoy your movies and TV show during day and night. If you plug in to watch something through HDMI ports, you will find some disbalance in visuals, but overall the performance is excellent, and given the price, it is a fantastic outdoor projector to have.

Pros:

The price

It can mirror PC

Light

Multiple sports available

Cons:

Speaker

11. DR.J (2019Uprgaded) plus 10% Lumens 4″ Mini Projector with 170″ display

This model is the upgraded model from 2018, and it provides an additional 10% of lumens and a 170-inch screen. The resolution is 840 x 480, and you can even watch videos on a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The aspect ratio is 4:3/16:9, and the contrast ratio is 40,000:1. You can watch up to 4000 hours’ worth of content, and the watching size range is 32icnh – 176 inches.

It is compatible with Amazon Fire, Chromebook, TV Stick, DVD players, SD cards, USB flash drives, PCs, and other devices too. However, you can play PowerPoint. The integrated stereo system is fantastic, and the dual fan system and sound free design are there to make sure you watch movies and everything you want without any interruptions. Multiple ports are available too, like USB, HDMI, VGA, TF Cards and AV input and output.

Pros:

The price

Multiple ports

USB slots

Cons:

Can’t play PowerPoint

More picture adjustment settings

12. QKK 2200 lumen Mini Projector

This Full HD upgraded projector supports 1080p, and it is an incredible outdoor projector for wanting content during nighttime, but you can’t play PowerPoint presentations.

The 1920 x 1080 resolution is available, and there are up to 50,000 lamp hours. The contrast ratio is 2000:1, while the aspect ratio is 16:9. The perfect distance from which you can watch your content is 3.5 m on a 120-inch screen. Since many of the users complained about the number of USB ports, QKK decided to upgrade its model, and now there are 2 USB flash drives available which you can use simultaneously. In addition to this, you can also simultaneously watch content from two USB thumb drives. It also has HDMI, AV, CGA, and SD Card ports, and you can plug in your DVD player, PC, TV Stick, Chromebook, and even TV box. Keystone correction is available too.

Pros:

If you make the right settings, the picture is great

Image scaling is great

Vivid brightness levels

The price

Nice clarity and resolution

Cons:

Fan is loud

Show transitions are slow

No background music and slide duration

13. DOACE P1 HD 1080P Video Projector Indoor Outdoor with Portable Projector

This projector is fantastic for both inside and outside. The portable projector screen has 84 inches, and you can even place it while pout camping, and enjoy your movies and TV shows.

USV and 5V slots are included, and the image is sharp and bright. For home usage, the viewing experience is more than fantastic, but if you intend to watch something outside you will find some difficulties to do so during the day, while at night you will experience the full fantasy. It has 40″-150″ screen size, and it is ideal for watching it from a 3 m distance.

You can plug in the TV box, Amazon Fire Stick, Chromebook, PC, smartphone, tablet, DVD player, laptop, SD and USB, media players, but with all of this, it doesn’t have HDMI dongles. 1500 lumens with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 works wonders with the resolution of 800 x 480. You will require a wireless HDMI adapter if you want to connect your iPad or smartphone. The image is clear, and there is no light penetration.

Pros:

Inside and outside

Portable

The price

You can connect numerous devices

Cons:

Not such a high performance during the day

14. Meyoung TC80 LED Mini Projector, Home Theater LCD HD Movie Projector

Works wonders with PCs, laptops, tablets, DVD players, and media players via HDMI ports, and you can even plug in your PS4. You can watch whatever you want, and the colors and image are perfect during the night.

You can play music, pictures, and videos from your smartphone, but you will need to buy a Special Cord to do so. As we mentioned, you can connect your PS4 and enjoy the fantastic gaming experience on a 50-130-inches big display.

When it comes to the performance, this projector is considered as one of the high price-performance projectors. During the day you may not enjoy it as much, but during the night you will see why this projector is on our list. Multiple ports are available, like SD Card, USB Flash Drive, Mobile HDD and there is an integrated loudspeaker amplifier. The resolution is native 800 x 600 with 1200 lumens ant the throw ration of 1:4:1.

Pros:

Easy to use

Easy to set up

Cons:

If there is a lot of text, it doesn’t perform well

15. Projector, GooDee Video Projector 200″ LCD Home Theater Projector Support

The best viewing distance is 10 feet on a 98-inch screen, and this GooDee home projector utilizes LED light source and LDC display technology. By doing so, it is making sure that there is lower energy than conventional bulbs while providing the lamp’s long life.

Multiple ports are available, like HDMI, VGA, AV, USB, Micro SD, and Audio Out. The dual HDMI and USB slots are there to make this projector more convenient to use. You can plug in your iPhone or iPad to HDMI adapter cable, and via MHL you can connect your Android. There are a low fan sound and the renewed Hifi level stereo audio, and this GooDee projector has an amazing cooling system that has heat discontinuing and more moderate noise because of its empowered fan style and the utilization of innovative elements. The two strong integrated 3W speakers provide the best sound available, and thus your viewing experience is more than enjoyable. 3W speakers give you the ability of bright tones, and you won’t require external speakers plugged in.

There is a three-year warranty, and the company will return your money or replace this projector for something else if you are not content with it in the first two months of using it.

Pros:

Impeccable sound

Vivid picture quality

Sturdy construction

Quick power on

Cons:

Keystone correction isn’t so great

The remote control has no batteries

Heavy

Conclusion

We have listed the 15 best outdoor projectors, and as you have seen, some of them are amazing for home usage too. Depending on what you are looking in a projector, you can have something for a low price with some great features, and if you are looking for something more you can find it on our list too, but you may need to pay some extra money. We tried to search and gather information about some relatively cheap projectors to help you save some money, but we just had to include some expensive ones, as those projectors just had to be on our list due to their magnificent and sundial features.

Optoma HD141X 1080p 3D DLP and BenQ DLP HD 1080p (W1070) could be the best option for you, but as we stated, everything depends on what you are looking for.