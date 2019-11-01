75 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Shopping for gifts for when the holidays arrive is very tough. But shopping is even tougher when you’re on a budget. You can’t simply show up for the family gathering without any gifts. But it’s not just the money that makes it hard; it’s the pressure to get everyone something that they will love.

So with all that said, here are 15 incredible gift ideas for under $50.

1. Chef’s Knife

You probably have at least one family member who loves to cook. A knife is an indispensable tool in the kitchen; one that is worth spending money on. So why not get a professional chef’s knife that goes just under $40?

2. Streaming Device

A streaming device is a very convenient small piece of tech that has grown to popularity with the rise of streaming services such as Hulu, Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, etc. A streaming device performs a simple task; it allows you to watch movies and TV shows from your favorite streaming providers in 4k HDR.

3. Sound Machine

The perfect gift for those that have insomnia or restless sleep, a sound machine is a game-changer since it works brilliantly in solving these neurological problems. All you have to do is place the machine somewhere in your bedroom and the noise emitting will help put you to sleep.

4. A Makeup Mirror

The perfect gift for the wife, niece, daughter, and every other female family member, a makeup mirror is a gift idea that everyone will love. But if you want to go the extra mile, then get a makeup mirror with custom lighting. Any female member in your family will explain to you thedifficulties of having to do their make up in a darkened room. A custom light-up makeup mirror solves that problem.

5. Mug Warmer

If you know a person that loves to drink coffee, tea, or any other liquid that gets poured into a mug, then a mug warmer is the perfect gift for them.

6. Reusable Straws

Plastic and paper are slowly becoming unwanted materials. But straws are, technically, made out of eighter material. But if you want to be eco-friendly to the fullest, then why don’t you get an eco-friendly gift that everyone will appreciate? Reusable straws are a safe and awesome alternative to paper and plastic.

7. EarBuds

Earbuds are indispensable for those that have to commute every day. But earbuds also tend to get lost quite easily. So for the perfect gift, get a cheap set of earbuds that will act as alternatives to the person needing them the most.

8. Smart Speaker

Sticking on the technology train, smart speakers are growing very popular nowadays since smart technology offers so much to us. But smart speakers tend to be quite expensive, and luckily for you, you can find some cheap under $50 alternatives on Amazon.

9. Audiobook Gift Membership

This one if for those that like to read books, but enjoy the audio versions even more. Gift memberships are created to be gifted to someone else. And an audiobook gift membership will certainly appeal to someone in the family.

10. A Coffee Brewing Set

A coffee brewing set is everything you need to get started with brewing your own batches of coffee. However, consider a brewing set as a gift idea, so that someone you love can get started with their own brewing.

11. Bike Light

Everyone knows a cyclist, and cyclists are always after cool gadgets that will enhance their cycling experience. A bike light is an indispensable piece of equipment that every cyclist needs. Considering how cheap they come, bike lights can be awesome gift ideas.

12. A Custom Printed Mug

Printing a mug with a custom design has always been popular as a gift idea. If you want to give someone a personalized gift, then a custom printed mug is the best way to do it.

13. Bath Bombs

Fizzy bath bombs are great. Not only do they keep you clean, but they do it in a fun and fizzling way. Bath bombs are highly marketed and sought-after, and there is certainly a woman in your love that will appreciate it.

14. Pie Dish

Again, a gift that the chef in the family will absolutely love, a pie dish is an excellent tool that will allow any person to make the most delicious pies. We all know bakers take their cooking seriously, and what better way to make pies than with a professional pie dish.

15. An Alarm Clock

We all know a person that oversleeps all the time. An alarm clock is the best gadget you can give for the person that struggles to wake up each morning. But not just any alarm clock, make sure to get one that will shake the living life out of him.