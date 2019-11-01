How to Be a Good Owner to Your Good Dog

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We’re always praising our dogs for being obedient and ‘good’, but what does it mean to be a good owner? It definitely isn’t expecting it to entertain you while you kick back on the couch and give him some attention when the mood hits. They thrive on routine and here are just a couple of things that a dog owner can incorporate into their lives to ensure that their puppy are living happy and fulfilled lives.

Going for walks

If there’s one thing that all dogs love, it’s walks. According to CollarandHarness.com, walks are stimulating and your beloved animals need stimulation. It’s no secret that dogs have an acute sense of smell and unlike humans who live their lives based on sight, they live in a world of scents. Going on a walk is almost similar to playing a brand new video game, everything is interesting to the point of being overwhelming. The colors, the animation, the possibilities – that’s what’s going through your dog’s mind when they go on a walk, but instead of color or animations, they are sniffing out a world of information from how many dogs have done their business in one particular spot to how old they are, their gender and when’s the last time they were in the area, so you can see why your it goes mad when he hears the word “walk” or the harness is brought out.

Dedicate time to your dog

Owners often spend time with their dog only when they feel like it, not taking into consideration what their puppy might want to do. However, this is forgetting the fact that while you have your whole life, your dog’s whole world is you. Unless there is another canine friend for them to play with or something for them to do while you are away at school or work, he’s probably just waiting around all day for you to come home and play with him but when you reach home, you’re on your phone or the first thing you do is lock yourself in your room. Over time, your dog might develop depression for lack of something better to do.

Create jobs for your dog

Much like humans, purpose gives life meaning. There are puzzles you can buy (or DIY) and leave around the house for your dog to figure out. Aside from getting to the yummy treats that are hidden inside and being mentally stimulated, your beloved puppy will also learn to leave your furniture alone (or shoes, if he’s a shoe-biter). Those bad habits stem from pent up energy, and if he has something to do, he is less likely to be destructive.

Aside from getting much needed exercise and gaining some new skills, your dog will thank you for giving them a hobby. You can enroll it into agility classes but if you’re more of a hunter, you can train your dog to retrieve or flush out birds in a field. If your dog has a gentle disposition, you can even bring him to a nursing home or get him involved in therapy work. This will ensure it to lives a happy and fulfilling life, and you might also find your life becoming more fulfilling too.