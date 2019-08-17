Scientifically Explained Benefits of Sunrise Alarm Clocks

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For a human body to maintain proper mental and physical health, adequate sleep is necessary. Our body is coded to function in a specific way that makes us sleepy at night and keeps us awake during the daytime.

Even during sleep, our brain is fairly active. The brain is fully aware of whatever is going around your body and quickly reacts to any change in surroundings. This awareness can help you awake without having to use any external disruption. The automatic process is known as the circadian rhythm. If a person has established a circadian rhythm, that person can wake up at the same time around.

People who have a hectic lifestyle and get a little time to sleep or sleep late at nights, usually have circadian rhythm disorder. They not only have trouble sleeping on time but also while waking up. As a result, they begin their mornings with grogginess and irritated. But they can use sunrise alarm clock for a refreshing – click here to see what is it!

How Sunrise Alarm Clock Benefits People with disrupted Circadian Rhythm

– Cortisol levels are influenced by light. In a person with well developed circadian rhythm, the level of cortisol follows a pattern like in the morning, cortisol is at its peak and as the day progresses, the level drops gradually.

A sunrise simulation alarm clock tricks your body cycle which can help with the peak cortisol in the morning. It means, the balance is restored supporting a healthier lifestyle.

– Helps to balance melatonin production. Contrary to cortisol, melatonin starts off pretty low and peaks as the night falls. Some people take melatonin supplements to speed up the process but it kinda puts natural balance off the track so it’s better if avoided. Another way is to tweak your exposure to light.

According to a few conducted research, dawn simulation has proven to be effective in maintaining melatonin levels the entire day.

– Light simulator may help with depression and anxiety. Researches showed conclusive results that light therapy may help in dealing with seasonal disorders and even depression hence making light simulator even more effective during the darkest time of the year, that is winter.

It stimulates the brain and signals the presence of warmth. Warmth is associated with positivity and if the brain feels positive, it has fewer chances of developing negative thoughts.

Should You Get it?

If you have a perfect sleep and wake plan, then you probably don’t need an alarm clock at all. Yeah, if you want a sunrise alarm clock to make your bedroom look cooler, that’s a different case. If you always feel tired, can’t get proper sleep and can’t wake up on time, you probably need it more than ever. Not only it will trick you into believing an actual sunrise but will also help establish your circadian rhythm.

People with mood swings and mild depression should also get this clock. To help boost their positivity. Once you develop a healthy habit of waking up on time, not only you’ll feel refreshed, you probably won’t even need alarm clocks anymore.