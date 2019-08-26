15 People Got Caught “In The Moment”…At The Wrong Time!

This is gonna be good…
Having sexual relations is as natural as it gets. We all have urges. And unfortuantely some us can’t wait until we get to private place to do the deed. WE NEED IT NOW! Sex in public comes with risks. Maybe that’s part of the thrill, but not when you actually get caught like these anonymous people did. Their humility is our humor.
They’ve probably seen it before.
“My boyfriend’s grandparents walked in on us. Doing it doggy style. “
Keep it secret, keep it safe.
“While hooking up with best friend’s little brother, their dad walked in on us. And he was naked. She will never know.”
For the win!
“I just helped my boyfriend come out today to his parents. It was an accident, though. They caught us having sex in his room.”
Keep going
“Her brother walked in on us having sex. I didn’t stop.”
There’s plenty of bar in the city.
“I’m banned from a bar in NYC because I was caught having sex in the men’s bathroom.”
Go go go!
“My ex and I got caught having sex in his car in a parking lot. The lady who saw us told us to keep going.”
Bad timing, good mom
“My girlfriend’s mom walked in on her giving me a blowjob. No clothes on, on the floor of her room, as I was in the middle of cumming in her mouth. She just closes the door and goes downstairs.
After about an hour we get up the confidence to go downstairs. Her mother was making italian sausages for dinner. She looks at my girlfriend and says enthusiastically ‘I’m making sausages! Your favorite!’ All in all she was so cool about it but I’ve never wanted to disappear more than that moment.”
Lots of therapy.
“I slept with my husband’s boss at my son’s 5th birthday party. My son walked in on us.”
What company do you work for and how do I apply?
“I was hooking up with one of my employees at work. The owner of the company caught us. He said our secret was safe with him. I love my job. “
Best mom ever.
“My fiancées mom walked in on us having sex. She said, ‘Make me a grandchild!’ and walked out.”
Eiffel Tower of shame.
“My dad walked in on me with two naked guys.”
It could have been worse, bro.
“I was having sex with my girlfriend in my car and her dad caught us. He moved her 6 hours away.”
Coming Out Party
“My wife walked in while I was having sex with another man.”
No regrets!
“My boss caught me and his daughter having sex in my office. I got fired.”
Poor gramps
“Grandpa walked in on me naked, trying to suck my own dick. I told him I had an itch and had just gotten out of the shower. When he asked about my boner, I just sort of shrugged it off saying ‘it happens’. Grandpa died two weeks later.”
Let us know your thoughts in the comments and SHARE this article!