17 Famous Man Bulges

May 22, 2019

Oh, hello there. We were feeling a little on the pervy side today, because, you know, that’s how we roll, and of course, there’s the new David Beckham H&M ads where he’s clad only in underwear. What a fine piece of man human he is.

David Beckham

Source: Cleveland.com

This pic is sure to become a man bulge classic. We put two and two together and dang it! If men can stare at our breasts when we walk down the street, then we can Google “famous man bulge” and post the results here. Enjoy!

Michael Phelps with teammate

Source: Ihc2015.info

Olympic Swimmer Bulge is best emphasized by nude-colored fabric and a hot physique, but not a cold pool.

Travis Fimmell

Source: Bang+Strike

The first in the grand trilogy of Calvin Klein underwear models. All I have to say is DING DONG!

Mark Wahlberg as Dirk Diggler

Source: kinja.com

The most innocent, earnest, and well-hung porn star in the movies.

Cisco Adler

Source: Pinterest

Really, in this case, the twig was just an accessory to the rather, um, saggy berries.

Al Gore

Source: Pinterest

Unfortunately, the Presidential nominee’s prominent bulge on the cover of Rolling Stone did not help him win the presidency.

Mark Wahlberg

Source: instyle.com

Why do you think he was cast as Dirk Diggler?

David Bowie in Labyrinth

Source: Daily Star

Perhaps the first time our young minds ever noticed a bulge was when watching this movie.

George Bush

Source: TomDispatch

The flight uniform is doing a few favors, for sure.

Michael Jackson

Source: Refinery29

For a guy who didn’t seem to have much, he sure liked to grab it a lot.

Djimon Hounsou

Source: Gay Calgary

The third and possibly the best in the Calvin Klein Underwear Model trilogy. Fun fact: Did you know he played a bouncer in the very first episode of “90210”?

The Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers

Source: Discogs

Shot by arty perv, Andy Warhol, natch.

Marlon Brando in The Wild Ones

Source: selvedgeyard.com

I prefer to remember his crotch this way, rather than in the “Last Tango In Paris” way.

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Source: Pinterest

Bulge. James Bulge.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Source: Gawker

See, this brand loves to objectify men too!

Stephen Colbert

Source: Zimbio

Hmm, what’s the word? Crotchtastic.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: RTVE.es

Ballsy, on and off the field.

Original by Ami Angelowicz & Amelia McDonell-Parry

Last modified: May 22, 2019

