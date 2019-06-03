19 Best Lip Glosses for a Perfect Shimmery Look

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You can never own too many lip glosses. Whether they are glittery, clear or pigmented, new shades will always spark your interest. Lip gloss can be applied over a lipstick or directly on the lips. Seeing as lip glosses need to be frequently reapplied, it is essential for them to come in a packaging with a good applicator. Whether you are looking for a tinted option or a clear one, we have selected some of the best lip glosses for a perfect shimmery look.

1. Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Every skin tone can look perfect with this Fenty Beauty ultra-shiny lip gloss which comes in two colors, rose nude and clear. This Lip Luminizer is excellent for someone who wants lots of shine on their lips. The XXXapplicator is big, which makes application of this gloss easy. Your lips will be smooth and healthy thanks to the shea butter in the formula. Buy this lip gloss at Sephora.

2. Lip Gloss by Glossier

This trendy lip gloss from Glossier does not have a sticky effect when applied on the lips, and it also lasts extra-long. The vitamin E in the formula keeps your lips smooth and moisturized. If you prefer a clear look, check out this gloss at the Glossier website.

3. Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer by Marc Jacobs Beauty

This Marc Jacobs lip lacquer has a wide range of shades, and whether you like highly shiny finishes or shimmery ones, you will undoubtedly find the right shade for you. Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer has won the Allure Best of Beauty Award not only once, but two times. This luxurious product is available for sale at Sephora.

4. Lipgloss by MAC

This lipstick is made in 30 different colors that have a glossy finish. People of all skin tones will find a wide variety of shades that will suit them perfectly. If you are searching for an intensely pigmented lip gloss this one by MAC is for you. This lip gloss can be found at Nordstrom.

5. Lip Gloss by Anastasia Beverly Hills

Even though this stylish lip gloss by Anastasia Beverly Hills is sold in 29 colors and three different finishes, the shade Venus is our absolute favorite. It has just the right amount of sparkling pink mixed with gold, which gives your lips that perfect shine that you deserve. You can buy this eye-catching lip gloss at Sephora.

6. Loubilaque Lip Lacquer by Christian Louboutin Beauty

Loubilaque Lip Lacquer’s formula is inspired by the shiny effect of PVC, and it is made in three shades. If you love to feel comfortable while wearing a lip gloss, this lightweight one is an excellent match for you. You can wear it alone or as a top coat over a colored lipstick. We have to mention this uniquely stunning tube that can be worn as a necklace charm. This product is available at Net-a-Porter.

7. Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss by Buxom

This fantastic lip gloss by Buxom comes in 87 colors, but it doesn’t only make your lips shine intensely, it makes them fuller because it works as a lip plumper. The formula contains Vitamins A and E, which are good for nourishing your lips. This lip gloss can be bought at Sephora.

8. Lip Gloss by NARS

This NARS gloss is one of the best-pigmented lip glosses. It has a sparkly finish and comes in 7 shades of nude, pink, or peach. If you like to accentuate your lips with high-shimmer finishes, you should check out this gloss at Sephora.

9. Pure Color Envy Sculpting Gloss by Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder has produced one of the finest lip glosses there are. It makes your pout unforgettable with four different colors that help magnify your lips and make them shiny. The formula is not too sticky, and the shades are made to be subtle, giving you the option of building up the pigment to your liking. Pure Color Envy Sculpting Gloss is available for sale at Nordstrom.

10. Lust: Lip Gloss by Pat McGrath Labs

This lavish lip gloss is made in 14 shades and three different types of finishes. The finishes are glitter, high-shine, and shimmer. This is one of the best lip products for people who prefer an extra-light formula which is very comfortable to wear. Your lips will be intensely voluminized and glimmery. Check out this Pat McGrath Labs lip gloss at Sephora.

11. Lip Strobe by Huda Beauty

This incredibly shiny lip strobe comes in a collection of 12 different sparkly colors. This metallic lip gloss by Huda Beauty is light-weight on the lips and very highly-pigmented. It has a pearly glitter finish and doesn’t make your pout sticky. You can get this lip strobe from Sephora.

12. Shining Lip Lacquer by Smith & Cult

The luminous shades of this lip lacquer can be applied in just one layer if you want to achieve a subtle and elegant look, or you can choose to put on more layers for a better-pigmented effect. The formula contains an extract of portulaca pilosa which helps moisturize your lips along with plumping them. This beautiful Smith & Cult lip gloss can be found at Net-a-Porter.

13. Butter Gloss by NYX

This richly pigmented gloss from NYX is on the more affordable side, and it is very nourishing and soft on the lips. There are 28 beautiful shades to choose from, and we simply cannot pick just one of them. This hydrating Butter Gloss is available at Ulta Beauty.

14. Glow Lip Gloss by BECCA

If you want your lips to look extremely shimmery with a hint of gold pearl shine, we recommend you check out the BECCA lip gloss in 13 colors. It comes in nude, peach and pink shades and it acts as a lip balm that nourishes the lips. This Glow Lip Gloss has a formula that includes vitamins C and E, as well as shea butter, muru butter, and peppermint oil that act as a non-stinging lip plumper. This product is available for purchase at Sephora.

15. Lip Gloss by Bobbi Brown

This lip gloss is produced in four shades that are ultra-glossy and non-sticky. The formula of this gloss makes it light on the lips and is made with jojoba and avocado oil, vitamin C and aloe extract that are perfect for moisturizing and soothing your lips. You can find this Bobbi Brown gloss at Sephora.

16. Lip Glacé by Laura Mercier

This Lip Glacé is available in 13 soft shades that you can layer over one another, or just wear alone. Your lips will have a high-shine look with a brilliant finish if you opt for this beauty with a delicate scent. Any skin tone will look amazing with this Laura Mercier lip gloss which you can buy at Sephora.

17. H2O Lip Gloss – Rainforest of the Sea Collection by Tarte

This extraordinary lip gloss has a formula rich with nutrients from the ocean. This H2O Lip Gloss is water-based and available in 14 colors. This lip gloss has an alluring pearly finish on every shade. There are many holographic, creamy, metallic, or pearlescent colors to choose from. You can buy this mystical Rainforest of the Sea Collection at Sephora.

18. Make Up For Ever by Artist Plexi-Gloss

This Make Up For Ever lip gloss can be worn with or without another lipstick, depending on what kind of effect you want to achieve. This collection has 34 lip colors available, so we are confident that everyone will find a fitting shade for themselves. This lip gloss is beautiful even when applied alone because it is highly pigmented. This Artist Plexi-Gloss product can be found at Sephora.

19. Sweet Peach Creamy Peach Oil Lip Gloss by Too Faced

If you can never get enough of the peachy shades, we completely understand you. That is why this gorgeous lip gloss had to be on our list. Sweet Peach Creamy Peach Oil Lip Gloss is available in 6 extremely pigmented peachy shades. The formula is moisturizing your lips with the help of vitamins and coconut oil. This beautiful gloss comes with an irresistible peachy smell. This Too Faced lip gloss is available for sale at Sephora.