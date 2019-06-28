2020 Toyota Highlander Release Date – What Possibilities is Toyota Exploring Now?

Toyota was busy redesigning its models for the upcoming releases in 2020. If you were a fan of its standard edition, you’d love the enhanced version of Toyota Highlander. This three-row crossover was significantly improved in terms of fuel economy, engine strength, safety features, and infotainment system.
However, there is still an issue with its size. If you require regular usage of the third row than this crossover might not be your cup of tea. But, if the crowd on the road is only occasional, Highlander’s size could be the perfect feet.
Here’s what we know so far about Highlander 2020.
Price
While we wait for the official price announcement, which will probably take place closer to its on-sale date in December 2019, we presume that it will start somewhere near the current 2019 model – $31,350, and range up to $48,830 for the Hybrid Limited.
Release date
The 2020 Toyota Highlander gas model will be released in December 2019, while the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid will be released in February 2020.
Interior design
As we said, Toyota Highlander can’t really compare to its competitors’ jumbo sizes, but it is perfect for those who seek more maneuvering possibilities and don’t need to use the third row that often.
When it comes to the interior design and built-in systems, Toyota is keeping the tradition of providing a functional space with the latest technology equipment. Only this time, there is a stronger accent on the visual appearance of interiority, with a bulk of stitched leather surfaces (though only seen in the Platinum trim).
As far as the interior storage is concerned, the new model has all the practical assets that will make riding easier: the mid-dash shelf split in too with a special surface inside to keep items secure, three USB ports, and an area for smartphones.
Every 2020 Highlander comes with the latest technology – Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa integration, Waze app control, satellite radio, and in-car WiFi. An eight-inch touchscreen is a new standard, which is set up high on the dashboard, making it pretty close to your sight. The Platinum trim has a 12.3-incher with a 60/40 information split that enables you to follow visual information simultaneously.
When it comes to technology, one has to mention 2020 Highlander’s safety features. Each trim comes equipped with forwarding collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane-tracing assist, road sign identification and alert, and automatic high beams. Also, all trims except the base one have blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning.
Exterior
With no significant change in size, Toyota announced that the new Highlander would have a more aerodynamical looks, which will impact the vehicle stability. Also, more exterior details are to be added to achieve bulkier appearance, with differentiation among trims.
L, LE, and XLE trims feature a black front grille with silver trim, and the Limited and Platinum grades feature a black grille with chrome trim and a chrome-plated lower rear fascia, premium projector headlamps, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The Platinum gets even more detail with a silver-painted front bumper, rear fascia, and new 20-inch wheel design.
Performance
The standard engine of the 2020 Toyota Highlander is a gas-only 3.5-liter V6 that produces 295 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque. Another performance feature that all trims have is an eight automatic gear system, with two models of all-wheel drive available.
L, LE, and XLE have a typical reactive system that operates in front-wheel drive until slippage is detected, in which case, power is sent to the rear axle. The Limited and Platinum get the new Dynamic Torque Vectoring all-wheel drive. It’s a predictive system that draws data from multiple vehicle controls to determine whether power is needed at the rear.
As far as the Hybrid version is concerned, it combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors that powers the front wheels. All-wheel-drive Highlander Hybrids gain a third motor at the rear axle. The entire system’s power 240 horsepower, which means you will have to lose some strength if you are opting to save money (and you really can with Hybrid’s fuel economy).
Source: autoblog.com