Why did Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley split?

The Real Housewife of Atlanta, Porsha Williams, and The Original Hot Dog Factory head Dennis McKinley started their relationship in 2018 and soon shared the news of a baby. The day the baby announcement came out, so was their engagement. They had a baby, and everything was shown in a spin-off TV show Porsha’s Having a Baby.

Unfortunately, the relationship took a wrong turn. Shortly after their daughter was born, Dennis was found in numerous affair rumors. Since we heard the news about their split just recently, and we wanted to give you all the details about this doomed relationship.

Too fast

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta knew how desperately Porsha Williams wanted to have a baby. “I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” shared Williams with People. When she and McKinley met, it appeared that Williams doesn’t want to waste any more time, and she soon became pregnant. “Those close to Porsha know how badly she wanted a baby and questioned how quickly she rushed into this,” a questionable friend o Williams shared with HollywoodLife. “But she did fall in love, they just wanted to see her take her time.”

McKinley’s past

When Williams introduced McKinley, everyone got interested in his history. It was soon discovered that McKinley was apparently in a relationship with one of Williams’ friends, and for a long time. “I know a couple girls that he was dating during that time,” Kandi Burrus declared.

Fast falling

Many were surprised to see how fast Williams went into her relationship with McKinley, but she is not the only one to blame. In one of the episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burrus, Carmon Cambrice and Jami Ziegler were talking about McKinley. “He falls pretty quickly — and he tattoos people’s names on him,” Burrus shared. They commented on how McKinley tattoos every woman he has a relationship with and gives her a Rolex watch.

To make matters worse, Williams experienced the same fate as all other women. “He’s gonna put my face on his back! This is for real, like, he ain’t going nowhere,” said Williams in excitement.

Trouble in paradise

First rumors about their falling relationship began in May 2019, when Williams unfollowed McKinley on Instagram. Shortly after, stories about McKinley and WAGS Atlanta’s Sincerely Ward being in a relationship started surfacing. Ward commented, It’s bizarre, I’ve never met Dennis,” said Ward. “In Atlanta, it’s easy to have 6-degrees of separation [but] to my knowledge, I don’t even know if we’ve even been in the same room together.”

Williams’ friends

“Her family and friends have been in her ear for weeks now telling her that she should leave him. This was all her own decision and they all knew that she would come to this on her own,” a source shared with HollywoodLife. The insider continued how Kandi Burrus had been “urging Porsha for months now as she heard rumblings around town about Dennis being unfaithful.”

Mistake

In addition to her falling relationship, Williams also has to struggle on the motherhood. Williams didn’t say anything concrete about the alleged affairs McKinley was linked to, but she stated to HollywoodLife, “I’m pretty much doing everything in my own time. Not that there’s anything I’m trying to hide or run away from, but if you love someone and you make a mistake, or he makes a mistake, or whatever’s going on, you gotta make sure y’ all are good at the end of the day.”

Money issues

Only a month after her daughter was born, Williams was fined with $240,000 due to the unpaid taxes. Daily Mail wrote, “Now the government is threatening to take her property as payment unless Williams forks over the money.” An insider shared with US Weekly how Williams had no idea of what is going on, but she made sure she paid her dues. “The bill has been settled — there are no outstanding debts,” said the source. McKinley had a “blowout fight over money problems” when he found out about Williams’ unpaid taxes. It is rumored that we will see everything in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Canceled wedding

Porsha Williams told Mama Gina, McKinley’s mom why she canceled her wedding. “I didn’t postpone a wedding cause I’m unsure. I postponed a wedding because I’m pregnant,” she revealed. “I originally wanted to get married before I had baby PJ. But Dennis and I haven’t really gotten into the nitty gritty of the prenup. Now I don’t think it’s the time. We should be concentrating on PJ,” continued Williams.

Mama Gina

Mama Gina is well known to fans. She was seen meddling with the couple’s business, and even tried to persuade Williams to go through her wedding plans. Have a private ceremony and get married. Then you can have a formal to-do later,” mama Gina was persistent. Williams wasn’t having any of it, and at the end, she told Mama Gina, “I love you and I appreciate your concern. But I’m not going to try to penetrate your relationship. Don’t penetrate ours.”

Good terms

We were all surprised when the news about their split came out in June 2019. Till it seems like the couple remained on good terms. “He was at their home last week with cameras and the baby,” an insider revealed to Radar Online. “They are still co-parenting.”

Source: nickiswift.com